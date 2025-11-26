Arunachal ‘inalienable’ part of India, says MEA as China reiterates claim

New Delhi : Arunachal Pradesh is an integral and inalienable part of India, the ministry of external affairs said on Tuesday, hours after China reiterated its claim over the territory while refuting allegations that an Indian woman was harassed at the Shanghai airport. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal slams China's claims on Arunachal Pradesh after woman detained in Shanghai(ANI)

Prema Wangjom Thongdok, a UK-based Indian citizen, who was travelling from London to Japan on November 21, claimed her three-hour scheduled layover turned into a traumatising ordeal after immigration personnel declared her passport “invalid” because it listed Arunachal Pradesh as her birthplace.

In a statement on Tuesday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning claimed the woman was not subjected to any compulsory measures, detainment or harassment. “We learnt that China’s border inspection authorities have gone through the whole process according to the laws and regulations and fully protected the lawful rights and interests of the person concerned. Zangnan is China’s territory. China never acknowledged the so-called Arunachal Pradesh illegally set up by India,” Mao said.

Hitting back at China, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said: “Arunachal Pradesh is an integral and inalienable part of India, and this is a self-evident fact. No amount of denial by the Chinese side is going to change this indisputable reality.”

“The issue of the detention has been taken up strongly with the Chinese side. Chinese authorities have still not been able to explain their actions, which are in violation of several conventions governing international air travel. The actions by the Chinese authorities also violate their own regulations that allow visa free transit up to 24 hours for nationals of all countries,” he added.

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu, too, expressed “deep shock” over the incident and said that the “racial mockery” the woman was subjected to was “appalling”.

India has consistently rejected Chinese claims over Arunachal Pradesh, saying the north-eastern state is an integral and inalienable part of the country. In recent years, China has resorted to renaming dozens of towns and geographical features in the state as part of its efforts to lay claim to the region.