Germany plans to ease Covid-19 quarantine for fully-vaccinated travellers

Germany to ease Covid-19 quarantine for travellers who have had a coronavirus vaccine approved in the European Union, namely BioNTech/Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.
UPDATED ON MAY 12, 2021 03:07 PM IST
Germany plans to ease Covid-19 quarantine for fully-vaccinated travellers

Germany's cabinet approved plans on Wednesday to allow people who have been fully-vaccinated against Covid-19, recovered or had a negative test to enter Germany without having to go into quarantine, a government source said.

The changes do not apply to anyone coming from a high-risk or an area with a mutation of the virus. The easing applies only to people who have had a vaccine approved in the European Union, namely BioNTech/Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
