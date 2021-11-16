Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Goa police step up vigilance along beaches ahead of tourism season
Goa police step up vigilance along beaches ahead of tourism season

North Goa Superintendent of Police (SP) Shobhit Saxena told ANI, "The Goa police have begun booking miscreants and touts who are involved in targeting and cheating tourists."
The Goa Police have decided to step up vigilance in the state, especially to thwart harassment of domestic and international tourists, said the police on Monday.(Shutterstock)
Published on Nov 16, 2021
The Goa Police have decided to step up vigilance in the state, especially to thwart harassment of domestic and international tourists, said the police on Monday.

With Covid-19 cases falling in the state, leading to relaxation in the protocols, the tourists have started thronging the Goa beaches.

He said that the police have been deployed across Goa beaches to check harassment complaints of tourists and help them.

He also said that the police are keeping a close watch on foreigners who are staying illegally in Goa. "We have also conducted a full foreigner survey to see who are staying here illegally. We are trying to identify them and take action against them. Moreover, there is a surge in the number of foreigners booked under the NDPS Act," said the SP. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
