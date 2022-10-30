Halloween 2022: 5 most haunted places in India

Halloween 2022: Halloween a festival observed annually on October 31, is almost here, which means an evening of fun filled with costumes, spooky treats, trick-or-treating and Halloween party games. Halloween is all about scary decorations and spooky vibes all around. And when it comes to haunted places then the list of most haunted places in India could go on and on. Instead of being a couch potato and watching horror movies, experience something thrilling and exciting by visiting these most haunted places in India to get the real Halloween vibes. (Also read: Halloween 2022: Date, history and all that you need to know )

1. Bhangarh Fort, Rajasthan

Rajasthan’s Bhangarh Fort is notorious for being India’s most haunted. (Wikimedia Commons)

One of the most well-known haunted locations in India is Bhangarh Fort in the state of Rajasthan. Without a doubt, we have all heard spooky tales about the Bhangarh Fort somewhere. Everything in Bhangarh has an eerie vibe. The ASI (Archaeological Survey of India) advises travellers to stay away from the fort's ruins after sundown. This demonstrates just how eerily haunted the Bhangarh Fort truly is.

2. Tunnel No. 33, Shimla

Tunnel 33 in Shimla is named after Colonel Barog whose ghost is believed to haunt the place. (pinterest)

Tunnel 33 in Shimla is named after Colonel Barog whose ghost is believed to haunt the place. It is considered to be one of the most haunted places in India. The Kalka-Shimla route has a tunnel, which lasts for over 2 minutes. As you exit, you reach Barog railway station. The Colonel was buried inside this incomplete tunnel to pay homage. Locals say he never left this place and still haunts the tunnel.

3. Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad

Ramoji Film City is one of the biggest film cities in our country, it’s also known to be quite haunted. (Wikipedia)

Ramoji Film City is one of the biggest film cities in our country, it’s also known to be quite haunted. Lightmen and other workers have reportedly been shoved around, mirrors have been painted with weird marks, and crew members have reportedly sustained various injuries. Numerous women have also experienced being mysteriously imprisoned in rooms or having their garments torn off by a mystical force.

4. Dumas Black Sand Beach, Surat

Previously, Dumas Beach was used as a cemetery. Perhaps, for this reason, many claim that this location is haunted. (Wikipedia)

Previously, Dumas Beach was used as a cemetery. Perhaps, for this reason, many claim that this location is haunted. Several people have reported hearing whispers on the beach. Additionally, there have been instances where the individuals went for their evening walk but never came back. Where did they go? Nobody is aware. It's eerie, isn't it?

5. Malcha Mahal, Delhi

Malcha Mahal is known as undoubtedly mysterious and one of the most haunted places In India. (Sanchit Khanna / HT Photo)

Malcha Mahal is known as undoubtedly mysterious and one of the most haunted places in India. Malcha Mahal, also known as Wilayat Mahal, is a hunting lodge from the Tughlaq era situated in Chanakyapuri in Delhi. On September 10, 1993, Begum Wilayat Mahal committed suicide at the age of 62 by eating crushed diamonds. Those visiting the site claim that they feel some energy which hits them whenever they go there.

