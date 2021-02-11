Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Heathrow Airport passenger numbers plunge 89% in January
travel

Heathrow Airport passenger numbers plunge 89% in January

"We need to see the flight plan for the safe restart of international travel as part of the prime minister's roadmap on 22 February," Heathrow's chief executive John Holland-Kaye said on Thursday.
Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 01:45 PM IST
Travelers arrive at Heathrow Airport in London.(AP)

Heathrow Airport, Britain's busiest, said passenger numbers plunged 89% in January compared to the same month last year, and cargo volume fell 21%, as the aviation industry suffers in Britain's latest lockdown and from tighter border controls.

Also read| India’s only seaplane flown to Maldives for maintenance yet to return

"We need to see the flight plan for the safe restart of international travel as part of the prime minister's roadmap on 22 February," Heathrow's chief executive John Holland-Kaye said on Thursday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
london heathrow heathrow heathrow airport

Related Stories

travel

New York stadiums to reopen for sports, entertainment at 10% of normal capacity

UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:07 AM IST
travel

Emirates doesn't see travel recovery until year-end

PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:07 PM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP