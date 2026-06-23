How much does it cost to stay at 'world's most beautiful hotel' Taj Lake Palace? Presidential suite for 1 night costs…

The Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur is an 18th-century heritage hotel. A floating white marble palace in the middle of Lake Pichola, it is often called the world's most beautiful hotel and was also where Octopussy was shot. The 280-year-old property, formerly known as Jag Niwas Palace, was the summer palace of the royal Mewar dynasty.

Inside the Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur.

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British travel content creator Tim Lindon, host of Walk With Me Tim on YouTube, recently travelled to India, and during his visit to Udaipur, stayed at the Taj Lake Palace. On May 22, Tim shared a YouTube video that gives a tour of the hotel, from its scenic location on the water to its opulent amenities and impeccable service. Let's take a look inside:

Royalty on the water

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{{^usCountry}} In the video, Tim highlighted the exceptional hospitality and personalised service he experienced during his stay, including a private butler and a custom-tailored tasting menu prepared by the head chef. Upon his arrival, he was transported to the hotel in a luxurious boat, where a butler received him with a royal umbrella and a traditional welcome, along with a floral shower and garland. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the video, Tim highlighted the exceptional hospitality and personalised service he experienced during his stay, including a private butler and a custom-tailored tasting menu prepared by the head chef. Upon his arrival, he was transported to the hotel in a luxurious boat, where a butler received him with a royal umbrella and a traditional welcome, along with a floral shower and garland. {{/usCountry}}

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The travel vlogger revealed he had booked the Grand Royal Suite for his stay, offering views of Lake Pichola. However, upon arrival, he received an upgrade and stayed in the hotel's Presidential Suite instead. Constructed almost entirely of marble, the room is fit for royalty.

The suite is designed as a time capsule, taking guests back in time and making them feel like royalty while staying there. At the entrance is a foyer that also doubles as an office, with a regal desk and armchair. Inside, there is a dining room, a bedroom, a grand bathroom split into two parts, and a living room. The four-poster beds, decadent gold armchairs, chandeliers, a fancy mini bar, and marble-clad bathrooms featuring large jacuzzi baths and walk-in showers create an opulent atmosphere.

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The balcony offers a beautiful view of the lake and the sunset. The property features lush gardens, a Lily Pond (shaped like a lily), a restaurant with incredible night views, and a swimming pool that remains cool even in high temperatures. Additionally, the vlogger shared that the hotel offers 24/7 butler service and that the culinary staff, including the head chef, personally consults with guests to tailor meals to their spice preferences and dietary needs.

What is the price for one night?

The original suite Tim booked was the Grand Royal Suite, which came with a swing inside the room. The cost for the suite was £1,617 (approximately ₹2,02,502) for one night. However, he clarified that the room that he stayed in – the Presidential Suite – was considerably more expensive, and the prices do vary throughout the season. He stayed at the Taj Lake Palace during the low season.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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