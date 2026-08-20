I regret buying an expensive suitcase every single time, even though the quality is excellent and here's why

I have always understood the appeal of an expensive suitcase. There is something lovely about opening one and noticing the quality of the shell, the finish, the colour, the wheels and all those little details that make a premium product feel different. If you genuinely enjoy that experience and have the budget for it, I completely understand spending ₹20,000, ₹25,000 or even ₹30,000 on luggage. But after using suitcases for years, I have reached a slightly different conclusion. I no longer look at the price first.

A premium-looking suitcase does not always need a premium price tag, as today's luggage market offers impressive choices across budgets. (Canva.com)

Quite often, I will unwrap a suitcase, use it extensively and form an opinion about how well it is actually working. I pack it, wheel it around airports, put it into cars, take it on trips and live with it for a while. Then, months later, when I am writing a review, I go looking for the price tag I discarded when I first opened the box. That is usually when I get my little surprise. How is this suitcase performing this well at this price? That has happened far more often recently, and it has made me rethink the whole idea of expensive luggage.

The luggage market has changed

I am not saying expensive luggage is a bad purchase. There is still a genuine difference in the feel of some premium materials, the finish, colour palette, hardware and overall user experience. If those things matter to you, the additional money can make sense.

What I am questioning is the old assumption that you need to spend ₹20,000 plus to get a genuinely good suitcase. The market has changed considerably, and brands across Indian and international markets are offering features that were once reserved for much more expensive luggage at considerably more accessible prices.

Take Mokobara, for example. Its current Transit check-in suitcase is listed at ₹6,999 and weighs 4.06 kg, with 65 litres of capacity. Its Cabin luggage weighs 3.27 kg and offers 41 litres of packing space, along with features such as compression and Hinomoto wheels.

Swiss Military also has a sizeable selection below ₹20,000, alongside its more expensive collections. That makes the market much more interesting for shoppers because you are no longer choosing between basic luggage and very expensive luggage. There is a fairly broad middle ground now.

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And this is what I have really liked about luggage in recent years. You can get a suitcase that looks good, feels good, has useful technology and performs well without automatically paying a luxury price for it.

What I actually look for now

My priorities have changed quite a bit. Instead of getting carried away by the brand name or the price, these are the things I pay attention to when I use a suitcase:

• Weight: A lighter suitcase gives me more of my airline baggage allowance for the things I actually want to pack.

• Wheels: Four good spinner wheels can make a much bigger difference to my travel day than an expensive logo.

• Shell material: I want something that feels sturdy without making the suitcase unnecessarily heavy.

• Packing space: Clever compartments are useful only if they do not eat into the space I actually need.

• Handle: A handle that feels loose or flimsy can irritate me throughout a trip, regardless of how much the suitcase costs.

• Locks and security: TSA locks are now easy to find across several price points.

• Service: A good service network is far more useful to me than simply owning a suitcase from a prestigious name.

The interesting part is that most of these features are now available without spending a fortune. The EUME Overnighter Pro 18-inch is a good example. Priced at ₹8,999 at the time of writing, it comes with German Bayer polycarbonate, Hinomoto Japanese wheels, a TSA lock, a front compartment for a laptop and iPad, compression storage, a power bank pocket and Type A and Type C charging ports. It weighs 3.49 kg and offers 47 litres of capacity, which is exactly the sort of specification that makes me question why I would automatically spend ₹20,000 plus on a suitcase.

That is exactly why I find the current luggage market so interesting.

Indian travel changes the calculation

A suitcase might look gorgeous when it arrives at your home, but its real test starts when you travel with it. It goes through airport baggage systems, gets pushed around on trolleys, sits on baggage belts, gets lifted into cars and sometimes has to be dragged across uneven pavements. If you travel by train or use public transport, it gets even more exposure to surfaces and situations that are not particularly kind to luggage.

And then there is the first scratch. I have seen brand new suitcases come back from their first trip with marks and scuffs that would make you wonder how carefully they had been treated. At that point, I would much rather have a suitcase that I know can take regular travel without making me nervous every time it comes back onto the baggage belt.

Weight is another consideration that I think Indian travellers should take seriously. A suitcase weighing 4.5 kg has already used up a sizeable portion of a standard 15 kg check-in baggage allowance. That leaves considerably less room for clothes, shoes, toiletries and all the things that somehow find their way into the suitcase before a trip.

This is why I now look at the weight and usable capacity together. A suitcase that gives me sensible packing space without being unnecessarily heavy is more useful to me than one that looks impressive but takes away a chunk of my baggage allowance before I have packed a single outfit.

So where is the sweet spot?

For my kind of travel, I find the ₹ 5,000 to ₹ 12,000 bracket particularly interesting. There is enough competition in this range now that you can compare materials, wheels, interiors, sizes and features instead of simply accepting whatever comes with a lower price.

That does not mean every suitcase in this range is good. It means you have options, and that is a very good thing for consumers.

I would rather spend some time checking the actual weight, capacity, wheel quality, shell construction, warranty and service support than assume that a ₹ 25,000 suitcase must be better than a ₹ 9,000 one. Sometimes it will be. Quite often, I have found that the difference in my actual travel experience is nowhere near the price difference.

And this is where I think being a consumer in 2026 has become genuinely enjoyable. Materials and technology are much more accessible than they used to be. Features that once helped justify a very high price are now available across several price points, and brands have clearly realised that travellers want good design and good functionality without necessarily paying a luxury premium.

I would rather spend the extra money on the trip

If you genuinely love premium luggage, I would never tell you not to buy it. Sometimes the pleasure of owning and using a beautifully made product is part of the reason you buy it in the first place. That has value too.

But for me, a suitcase is ultimately travel gear. It has to carry my clothes, survive airports, roll properly when it is full and come home ready for the next trip. I do not need it to announce how much I spent on it.

After years of using luggage, my biggest lesson is surprisingly simple. I would rather judge a suitcase after several trips than judge it by the number on its price tag.

And if a ₹10,000 suitcase does everything I need it to do, I am quite happy putting the extra ₹15,000 into the holiday itself. Give me the better hotel room, a better flight seat, a brilliant meal or another experience on the trip.

The suitcase can take care of my clothes. I would rather spend the rest on the reason I am travelling in the first place.

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