I switched from duffel bags to trolley bags, and there’s no going back; my insights after 12 years of non-stop travel

When I first started travelling, I was a duffel bag person. I had one with two wheels at the bottom, so I could drag it around quite easily and, at the time, I was perfectly happy with it.

A cabin trolley makes airport travel easier with organised packing, laptop storage, smooth wheels and plenty of room for essentials. (canva.com)

Then I started using cabin trolley bags. And that was pretty much the end of my relationship with duffel bags for air travel. After years of travelling, I have realised that the right luggage can make a surprisingly big difference to how you feel during a trip. For me, a cabin trolley means less strain on my shoulders, easier airport movement, better laptop storage and far less rummaging around for things. That said, I have not completely written off my duffel bag. There are still a few situations where I would pick it over a trolley. Here is what changed for me and what you should consider before choosing one.

The duffel bag worked until airport travel became a workout

There is something wonderfully simple about a duffel bag. It is flexible, easy to pack and does not feel like a large piece of luggage that you have to carefully manoeuvre everywhere. Mine even had two wheels, which meant I could drag it behind me most of the time. The trouble started when I began spending more time at airports.

I am someone who reaches the airport early. I like having time to walk around, grab a coffee, browse the shops and generally not rush towards the gate at the last minute. Doing all that with a duffel bag becomes tiring surprisingly quickly. The bag may have wheels, but there are still plenty of moments when you have to lift it, carry it, shift it to your other shoulder or squeeze it through a narrow space. And if you are carrying a laptop too, things get even more complicated. A backpack is an obvious solution, but that simply moves the problem from your shoulder to your back. A loaded backpack can get uncomfortable after a few hours, particularly when you are already carrying other things. That was when I started thinking, why am I carrying my luggage at all?

My first cabin trolley was a revelation

The first time I travelled with a proper cabin trolley, I immediately understood why people love them. The biggest difference was physical. Instead of carrying the weight on my shoulders or back, I was rolling it beside me. It sounds like a small change, but spend a few hours at an airport, and you will notice it.

For me, the biggest benefits are:

Less strain: The weight stays on the wheels instead of sitting on your shoulders.

Easy airport movement: I can walk around the terminal without constantly adjusting a bag.

Better control: A four-wheel spinner can be pushed or pulled alongside me with very little effort.

Extra carrying space: I can place my tote or another small bag over the handle when needed.

Less fuss : I am not constantly thinking about where my bag is sitting on my shoulder or back.

This is especially useful because of the way I travel. I do not like rushing through airports. I arrive early and take my time. Having a cabin trolley makes that much easier.

I can walk around, shop, stop for coffee and get to my gate without feeling like I have been carrying my luggage around the entire time.

The laptop changed the way I pack

My laptop has been part of my travel luggage for around 12 years now, so this is not a small consideration for me. A duffel bag is great for clothes and general packing, but it does not always give you a dedicated, protected space for a laptop.

You can put your laptop into a sleeve and keep it inside the duffel, but then it is sharing space with clothes, shoes, chargers and everything else you have packed. The alternative is carrying a backpack.

That gives your laptop its own space, but now you have another bag sitting on your shoulders.

A cabin trolley with a dedicated laptop compartment makes much more sense for my travel style. I can keep my laptop safely in its own section, put my charger and other tech accessories together and still have room for my clothes and personal items. For anyone who travels with a laptop regularly, I would definitely look at this feature before buying luggage.

If you travel with tech, look for these features

A padded laptop compartment

A separate section for chargers and accessories

Easy access to the laptop without unpacking the entire suitcase

Strong zips around the tech compartment

Enough space left over for your clothes and personal items

It is one less thing to worry about when you are moving through an airport.

A cabin trolley also fixes the packing mess

I have a confession to make. Duffel bags can become a bit of a black hole. You start with perfectly folded clothes. Then you add a pair of shoes, your charger, a toiletry pouch and perhaps a book. A few hours later, everything has shifted around, and you are digging through the bottom of the bag looking for one particular pair of socks. A cabin trolley gives you a much clearer layout.

Many open flat, so you can see both sides at once. You can also find models with compression straps, zipped mesh sections and smaller compartments that help keep everything in its place.

For me, this makes packing much less frustrating. Clothes stay folded instead of sliding towards the bottom of the bag, tech can have its own section, and smaller items are easier to find.

It also leaves some room for spontaneous airport shopping. I have definitely bought something at an airport and then wondered where I was going to put it. With a cabin trolley, I can simply add it to the bag instead of carrying another shopping bag around the terminal. That little bit of extra convenience adds up.

What about protection and security?

This is another area where modern cabin trolleys have an advantage for me.

A soft duffel is perfectly fine for clothes and everyday belongings. If I am carrying a laptop, tablet or something fragile, I prefer having a more structured bag around it.

Hard shell cabin trolleys, particularly those made from polycarbonate, give the contents a more rigid outer layer. Soft-sided trolleys can also work well if you prefer some flexibility and extra external pockets.

There are also practical features worth checking before buying:

TSA combination lock: Useful for air travel, particularly if your luggage may need to be opened during security checks.

360-degree spinner wheels: These make moving through airports considerably easier.

Strong zips: Important when the bag is packed close to capacity.

Telescopic handle: Look for one that feels secure and does not wobble excessively.

Laptop compartment: Essential if you travel with a computer.

Compression straps: Handy for keeping clothes in place.

I would not choose a trolley purely because it has a long list of features. The useful ones are the features that match how you actually travel.

But there are trips where I still choose a duffel

This is where I think the luggage debate needs a little context. A cabin trolley is my first choice for flights, but I would not necessarily take one on every trip.

Road trips are a good example. When you are travelling by car, your luggage spends a lot of time going into and coming out of the boot. A duffel is much easier to squeeze into whatever space is available alongside other bags. You can push it into a corner, place it on top of another soft bag or fit it into a smaller gap. A rigid trolley simply does not give you the same flexibility. And since you are usually carrying your luggage only from the car to your room, having wheels is not particularly important.

Pick a duffel when

You are going on a road trip

Your luggage needs to fit around several other bags

You want something soft and flexible

You are not carrying a laptop

You have limited boot space

You need to store the bag under a train seat

Train travel is another situation where I sometimes prefer a duffel. If I am not carrying my laptop, a soft bag can be very easy to stack under a seat or squeeze into a smaller space. If I do have my laptop with me, I prefer a backpack for shorter train journeys or a cabin trolley if I have more luggage with me.

So, should you buy a cabin trolley or stick to a duffel?

For me, the answer depends entirely on the trip. If I am flying, my cabin trolley wins every time. It is easier on my shoulders, much easier to move around an airport and far more practical when I am carrying my laptop. If I am going on a road trip, my duffel gets another chance.

My quick guide

Choose a cabin trolley if you:

Fly regularly

Carry a laptop

Spend a lot of time walking around airports

Prefer organised packing

Want to avoid carrying luggage on your shoulders

Like having room for a few airport purchases

Choose a duffel if you:

Take frequent road trips

Need flexible storage

Have limited boot space

Travel without a laptop

Need to fit your bag under a train seat

Prefer a lightweight soft bag

Switching from a duffel to a cabin trolley changed the way I travel more than I expected.

It is not just about having wheels. It is about not carrying the weight on your shoulders, having a proper place for my laptop, being able to move around an airport comfortably and knowing exactly where everything is packed.

I still keep a duffel for road trips because, in that situation, its flexibility wins.

For flights, though, I am firmly team cabin trolley now. The duffel may look a little cooler slung over your shoulder, but after years of travelling, I would much rather let my suitcase do the carrying.

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