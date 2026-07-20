I used the Delsey Paris Chatelet Air 2.0 luggage and beauty case for a month, and here's my tried-and-tested verdict

I have travelled with my fair share of suitcases over the years. Some were practical. Some survived rough baggage handling. A few looked nice. None of them made me think differently about luggage itself.

The Delsey Paris Chatelet Air 2.0 Medium Check-In suitcase with matching vanity case during a month of flights and road trips. (Hindustan Times)

By Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal

Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on.



Career journey and experience

Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups.



To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism.



Subject expertise

With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions.



In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience.



Education and professional background

Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read more Read less

Then Delsey Paris sent me the Chatelet Air 2.0 Medium Check-In suitcase along with the matching vanity case. After taking it on two flights and a road trip, I realised luxury luggage is not just about the price tag. It is about the little things. Packing feels easier, rolling through airports becomes effortless, and even checking into a hotel somehow feels more organised. This is the sort of overall shift you feel when you use something truly mastered in terms of premium-ness.

It does not scream luxury, and that is exactly why I like it

The Beige Rose finish was the first thing that caught my eye. Forget bright pinks or flashy metallics. The colour sits somewhere between soft ivory and warm beige, giving it a timeless look that feels expensive and very subtle. The brushed gold hardware adds just enough contrast, while the stitched faux leather trims and rounded corners give it plenty of character.

It is rare to find luggage that looks premium without shouting for attention. I actually found myself looking forward to spotting it at the baggage belt after every flight. And I won't deny it; when the heads turned, I smiled thinking, yes, I am rolling out with such fancy luggage.

Delsey Paris Luggage at the airport

I skipped the luggage cover and have zero regrets

I deliberately left the luggage cover at home because I wanted to see how this suitcase handled real travel. Over the next few weeks, it went through airport conveyor belts, hotel lobbies, taxis, a road trip and plenty of loading and unloading. Apart from a few light stains that can easily be cleaned, it came back without a single scratch. That alone says a lot about the 100% virgin polycarbonate shell.

The SECURITECH 2 double zip also deserves to be talked about. It feels noticeably sturdier than an ordinary suitcase zip, gliding smoothly while giving you confidence that everything inside stays secure. Delsey says it is three times more pull-resistant than a standard zip, and after using it repeatedly, it certainly feels reassuringly solid.

The aluminium trolley handle locks firmly into place without any wobble, while the dual spinner wheels are among the smoothest I have used. Even after I packed far more than I probably should have, moving through airports never felt like a workout.

This interior was clearly designed by someone who actually travels

Packing was unexpectedly satisfying. My favourite feature is the fact that both sides of the suitcase have full zippered divider panels. It sounds like a small detail, but anyone who tends to overpack will immediately appreciate it. Clothes stay exactly where they should, and nothing spills out every time you open the suitcase.

The interior lining also feels genuinely premium. It is soft to touch, treated with SILVADUR antimicrobial protection and made using recycled materials. Delsey even includes dedicated laundry and shoe bags, saving you from carrying separate organisers.

Then there is the expandable section, which felt like it was designed for people exactly like me. I always tell myself I will not shop on holiday, then somehow return home with extra clothes, gifts and snacks. The expansion zip gave me the extra room I needed, and as long as the final suitcase weight stayed within the airline allowance, checking it in was never a problem.

Delsey Paris Luggage details that deserve a mention

The vanity case completely won me over

I honestly assumed the vanity case would be more of a style accessory than something I would actually use. Instead, it became my favourite part of the set. Every time I checked into a hotel, I simply carried the vanity case straight into the bathroom and left my suitcase closed until I actually needed my clothes. All my skincare, toiletries and makeup stayed organised and easily accessible throughout the trip.

The smart sleeve slides neatly over the trolley handle, making it effortless to carry both pieces together. Inside, there are practical organisers, elastic bands and a detachable mirror that make getting ready much easier.

After this trip, I genuinely believe every woman who travels should own a vanity case. It is especially useful for road trips and train holidays where carrying full-sized toiletries is not restricted. I have completely stopped transferring products into tiny bottles. The lifestyle girls will agree; the transfer is such a loss, as product gets coated into multiple bottles. Nope. You cannot convince me otherwise.

The Delsey Paris Beauty Case

At a glance

Feature My experience Design Timeless finish with subtle gold accents that feel premium without looking flashy Durability Survived two flights and one road trip without scratches Wheels Quiet, smooth and effortless to manoeuvre Interior Two full zippered divider panels keep everything organised Expandable section Perfect for bringing home last-minute shopping Vanity case Made hotel stays far more convenient than I expected

Is it worth buying?

The Chatelet Air 2.0 Medium Check-In suitcase is priced at around ₹44,000 and is currently available on Tata Cliq Luxury. Delsey also has several other collections in India starting at around ₹8,000, while the matching vanity/beauty case is currently available through the brand's retail stores and is priced at ₹12,600.

I have travelled with luggage from Victorinox and Swiss Military, and both make premium but dependable suitcases built for regular use. Delsey takes a slightly different approach. It delivers the same confidence in build quality while adding warmth and personality that many premium suitcases often miss.

If someone in your family is celebrating a milestone birthday, a promotion or another major achievement, I would seriously consider gifting this instead of another luxury handbag. It is something they will use for years, collecting memories from every trip along the way.

After spending a month travelling with this set, I can honestly say it has changed how I think about luggage. I expected a premium suitcase. What I ended up with was a far better travel experience.

Delsey Paris Suitcase up close

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Disclaimer: The products featured in this review were provided to HT Shop Now by the brand for testing and evaluation. Our opinions remain independent and based on our personal experience with the items.