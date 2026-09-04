India is more than cows and rubbish Polish woman living in India for 10 years says it is beyond what reels show

The popular narrative when people from other countries visit India is that it is dirty, overly populated, and has littered streets. But, according to Dominika Patalas-Kalra, a Polish woman living in India, the country is more than what the popular narrative on Instagram Reels says.

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‘People show rubbish and cows because this ‘sells’ very fast…’

In an Instagram post shared on July 28, Dominika highlighted the many incredible aspects of India, including a reliable transportation system, stunning natural beauty, luxurious homes, and more.

“If you think India is just rubbish and cows on the streets, you are wrong. India can really shock you with comfortable and modern transport, new highways, amazing stadiums, beautiful nature, luxurious houses, big societies, modern metro with great connections, amazing attractions, great hotels, fabulous sunsets even in the middle of the city, and colourful festivals almost every week,” she said in the clip.

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{{^usCountry}} According to her, most of the people who travel to India show rubbish and cows on the streets because this ‘sells’ very fast on social media and gets millions of views. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to her, most of the people who travel to India show rubbish and cows on the streets because this ‘sells’ very fast on social media and gets millions of views. {{/usCountry}}

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The best part about India is…

However, over the last 10 years of living and travelling in India, she has noticed so many amazing things in this country. Here are some of the things she highlighted in her post:

Very comfortable and modern transport: According to Dominika, buses and trains in India are on par with, and sometimes even better than, those in many European countries. “With lots of space for my long legs,” she added.

According to Dominika, buses and trains in India are on par with, and sometimes even better than, those in many European countries. “With lots of space for my long legs,” she added. New highways: She noted that new highways are being constructed so quickly that they are reducing travel time between cities, adding that people can now travel from Delhi to a hill station in just 3 hours.

She noted that new highways are being constructed so quickly that they are reducing travel time between cities, adding that people can now travel from Delhi to a hill station in just 3 hours. Luxury hotels: “Most of the hotels have such a standard that you can feel like a king living in a palace,” Dominika pointed out, raving about the hotels in India.

“Most of the hotels have such a standard that you can feel like a king living in a palace,” Dominika pointed out, raving about the hotels in India. Beautiful nature: She also highlighted that India is such a big country with different landscapes, there are mountains, deserts, beaches, and many more that are worth exploring.

She also highlighted that India is such a big country with different landscapes, there are mountains, deserts, beaches, and many more that are worth exploring. Metro: For the metro system in India, she stated that she felt it is safe, modern, and on time, adding that it’s ‘very convenient to travel to work and just to explore the cities.’

For the metro system in India, she stated that she felt it is safe, modern, and on time, adding that it’s ‘very convenient to travel to work and just to explore the cities.’ Amazing stadiums: “Have you ever seen any stadium with the view of the Himalayas? I’ve seen it in India,” Dominika said, adding, “This country has lots of things to offer, don’t just blindly follow the stereotypes.”

How did the internet react?

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Dominika's desi followers were ecstatic over her review of the country, with some commenting, “Finally…someone with more than $2,” "Thank you, ma'am, for seeing the beautiful side of India," and, “So true, India is way more beautiful than the world thinks.”

Someone else commented, “Happy to see so many proud comments! Why can't we Indians digest admiration? Thank you for showing this side of happening India.”