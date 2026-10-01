Indian pilot who saved lives on Flydubai flight offered free domestic travel with family for 5 years by EaseMyTrip

Indian national Capt Smit Machchhar, the commercial pilot who was stabbed by his partner while onboard a Flydubai flight bound for Tel Aviv, is being hailed as the hero for stopping the plane from being hijacked on September 30 by leaders of many countries.

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Also Read | Global leaders, diplomats to passengers: How Indian pilot Smit Machchhar became a hero for the world

Now, online travel agency EaseMyTrip has announced that it will be offering the pilot, as well as his wife and children, free domestic flights in India for the next five years.

In a quote shared with HT Lifestyle, Rikant Pittie, the company’s CEO and co-founder, stated, “Captain Smit Machchhar’s courage, composure and presence of mind in an extraordinary situation are qualities every Indian can take pride in. His actions reflect the courage, responsibility and spirit of service that strengthen our nation.”

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{{^usCountry}} “In moments that test us, standing together and standing with the nation matters. At EaseMyTrip, we believe that when one of our own stands strong for the nation, we must stand with them and their family. As a humble gesture of gratitude, we are pleased to offer Captain Machchhar, his wife and children complimentary domestic air travel across India for the next five years. This is our small way of standing with him and his family, and expressing our gratitude for his courage, service and commitment to the nation.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “In moments that test us, standing together and standing with the nation matters. At EaseMyTrip, we believe that when one of our own stands strong for the nation, we must stand with them and their family. As a humble gesture of gratitude, we are pleased to offer Captain Machchhar, his wife and children complimentary domestic air travel across India for the next five years. This is our small way of standing with him and his family, and expressing our gratitude for his courage, service and commitment to the nation.” {{/usCountry}}

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A plane, carrying passengers who were on the FlyDubai aircraft bound for Israel from the United Arab Emirates, which was diverted to Saudi Arabia following an emergency signal, arrives at the Ben Gurion International Airport, in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel, on September 30.

The attack on Capt Smit Machchhar

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Capt Smit Machchhar was flying Flydubai's flight FZ1073, which had taken off from Dubai International Airport in the United Arab Emirates en route to Ben Gurion Airport in Israel, when he was reportedly stabbed by his co-pilot.

The plane, which had more than 170 people onboard, reportedly made a rapid descent over Saudi Arabia around two and a half hours after take-off, dropping more than 17,000ft in less than two minutes. After briefly entering Jordanian airspace, the plane reportedly looped back to Saudi Arabia, where it landed.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later confirmed reports that one pilot had stabbed another, Capt Machchhar, before apparently trying to crash the plane. He said an Israeli passenger told him "the plane went into a spin and began to descend" before the passenger and a crew member broke into the cockpit and overpowered the "pilot who had carried out the stabbing".

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Capt Machchhar has been hailed as a "true hero" by Netanyahu. He was taken to a hospital in Tabuk, in north-western Saudi Arabia, where he remains in a stable condition according to the Indian embassy in Riyadh.

Modi hails Capt Smit Machchhar as a ‘HERO’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the stabbed pilot as a “HERO” in a post on X, where he stated, “In the face of the gravest danger and despite being seriously injured, he showed immense courage and an unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others.”

“His valour helped save hundreds of lives and avert a great tragedy,” continued the post. “India is proud of Captain Machchhar. Praying for his speedy recovery, renewed strength and good health.”