Indian tourist says Thai locals were shocked by her politeness, gave discounts for being ‘nice’: ‘How are you Indian?’

An Indian content creator’s vacation in Thailand has sparked a conversation about the behaviour of Indian tourists abroad. In an Instagram video posted on June 8, content creator Shree revealed that she has been receiving unexpected perks during her travels — but for reasons that leave her deeply conflicted, and even ‘embarassed’. Also read | Indian tourist detained in Thailand airport for trying to smuggle live monkeys

'Not kindness, but relief'

Shree discusses the troubling behaviour of some Indian tourists, revealing a negative stereotype associated with Indian travellers in countries like Thailand. (Instagram/ shreeum and Freepik)

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Shree explained that Thai locals were repeatedly caught off guard by her basic kindness, exposing a deeply ingrained, negative reputation that some Indian travellers in Thailand have left behind. According to Shree, the hospitality she experienced was not just typical Thai friendliness, but rather a reaction of relief.

"I am in Thailand right now and everywhere I go — whether I am shopping at a local shop, from a street vendor, or even just buying food — everyone is either showering me with gifts or discounts," Shree shared in her video.

She quickly clarified that the reality beneath these gestures was unsettling. "Now, on the surface, this might seem like, 'Wow, Thailand is such a nice country, right? People are so sweet.' No," she said, adding, "They ask me if I am Indian, and because I am nice to them, they are taken aback by the fact that an Indian is nice to them, isn't haggling, isn't making them feel bad for the country they live in, and isn't acting entitled or rude. That is why they give me gifts."

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{{^usCountry}} The shock from locals appeared to be a universal theme throughout her trip, cutting across various service industries. "Every Thai local — whether it’s the cab drivers taking me everywhere, the people feeding me, or the people I am buying from — every single person has stopped me and said, 'Oh my god, you are so nice. You Indian? How are you Indian?'" Shree added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The shock from locals appeared to be a universal theme throughout her trip, cutting across various service industries. "Every Thai local — whether it’s the cab drivers taking me everywhere, the people feeding me, or the people I am buying from — every single person has stopped me and said, 'Oh my god, you are so nice. You Indian? How are you Indian?'" Shree added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A stern plea for behavioural change {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A stern plea for behavioural change {{/usCountry}}

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Reflecting on the behaviour that caused this stigma, Shree did not hold back. She pointed out that while civic negligence might be common at home, it shouldn't be exported. "Is this the kind of image you want to leave people with? You know, in our own country, fine — you s*** on the road, you spit in the streets, you litter," she said, adding, "If you come abroad, at least respect their culture if you can't treat your own country properly."

Shree further said that local safety has been compromised, alleging, “Every single accident in this small town has happened because an Indian was driving a scooter recklessly or because they were drunk. Ever since I stepped foot here... What are we doing?”

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She added, "Is this how we want to be remembered? Whatever happened to the idea that our culture is about loving people coming in and treating them properly? Have we come to another country to harass its locals? Have we come to another country to make their women feel objectified?"

Addressing the transactional mindset of some affluent travellers, Shree noted that financial capability does not justify entitlement. "Okay, they might not understand exactly what you are saying, but they understand what you are implying 'We are giving you money, so that means we have bought you,'" she warned. "You aren't achieving anything by behaving this badly. You are just achieving two things: one, other countries won't let us in, and two, no one will want to come to India," Shree added.

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She concluded her video with a philosophical reminder on travel etiquette and global perception. "Having money in your pocket and travelling abroad doesn't make you a good or successful person. It is how you treat others. The thought they have about you in their minds — that is how you become successful," Shree said, alongside a blunt caption that read: "Please be as embarrassed as I am right now."

Fellow travellers weigh in

Shree’s video resonated with many online, drawing a flood of comments from people who shared similar sentiments or past travel experiences. An Instagram user lamented the state of basic courtesy: "We are embarrassing. Being human is not the bare minimum anymore, not for our people at least."

Another traveller recalled feeling unsafe: "The only time my girls and I felt uncomfortable and unsafe in Thailand was when we were approached by a fellow Indian tourist at the beach who wanted to be ‘friends’ and asked us personal questions." A third corroborated the exact same reactions across Southeast Asia: "I agree! I travelled to Thailand, Bali, and Vietnam, and I got the same reaction. Firstly, they don’t believe that I’m Indian. Secondly, they get so happy talking to me freely, which they can’t otherwise, and that’s sad."

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Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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