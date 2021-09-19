Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IRCTC starts special Deluxe AC tourist train for Char Dham Yatra

IRCTC's special Deluxe AC tourist train for Char Dham Yatra by 'Dekho Apna Desh' has a host of astounding features including two fine dining restaurants, a modern kitchen, shower cubicles in coaches, sensor-based washroom functions, foot massager.
ANI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi [india]
UPDATED ON SEP 19, 2021 08:30 AM IST
IRCTC starts special Deluxe AC tourist train for Char Dham Yatra(Twitter/IRCTCofficial)

As the Char Dham Yatra resumed from Saturday, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) started a special train for the popular pilgrimage circuit by 'Dekho Apna Desh' Deluxe AC tourist train.

This comes after the success of the 'Shri Ramayana Yatra' train operated on the Ramayana circuit.

This 16 days tour started from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station yesterday and covered the visit of Haridwar including Ganga ghat, temples and Ganga aarti, Rishikesh including Lakshman Jhulla and Triveni ghat, Ayodhaya including Ramjanam Bhoomi, Hanuman Garhi, Saryu Aarti and Nandigram, Varanasi including Ganga Ghat and aarti, Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Puri including Jagannath temple, Golden Beach of Puri, Konark Sun Temple and Chandrabhaga Beach, Rameshwaram including Ramnathswami temple and Dhanushkodi, Dwarka including Dwarkadhish Temple, Nageshwar Jyotirlinga, Shivrajpur beach and Bet Dwarka.

Guests will be travelling roughly 8500 kilometers on this tour.

The State of Art Deluxe AC Tourist Train has a host of astounding features including two fine dining restaurants, a modern kitchen, shower cubicles in coaches, sensor-based washroom functions, foot massager.

The fully air-conditioned train provides two types of accommodation--1st AC and 2nd AC. The train has enhanced security features of CCTV cameras and Security Guards for each coach.

IRCTC launched this special tourist train in line with the government of India initiative 'Dekho Apna Desh' to promote domestic tourism, at a very competitive price starting from 78,585 per person.

The package price covers train journey in AC classes, accommodation in deluxe hotels, all meals, all transfer and sightseeing in AC vehicles except hilly areas, travel insurance and services of IRCTC Tour Managers. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
