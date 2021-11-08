Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Israel to welcome tourist groups without booster Covid-19 shot
travel

Israel to welcome tourist groups without booster Covid-19 shot

Tourists will be able to enter Israel if more than six months have passed since they had gotten the second shot, the health and tourism ministries said in a joint statement, adding that these people will be also subject to a number of conditions.
Foreign tourists who will be able to enter Israel as part of organized groups without necessarily receiving a booster vaccination against Covid-19, the government said on Monday. (HT Photo/Satyabrata Tripathy)
Published on Nov 08, 2021 09:28 PM IST
ANI |

Foreign tourists who will be able to enter Israel as part of organized groups without necessarily receiving a booster vaccination against Covid-19, the government said on Monday.

Tourists will be able to enter Israel if more than six months have passed since they had gotten the second shot, the health and tourism ministries said in a joint statement, adding that these people will be also subject to a number of conditions.

The group, in particular, must be granted permission by the tourism ministry to enter the country, and its members - five to 40 people - should be from countries with a favorable epidemiological situation and vaccinated with the vaccines recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The requirements will be effective starting Tuesday.

From November 1, Israel opened borders to individual tourists inoculated with WHO-recognized vaccines - those by Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Janssen, Sinovac and Sinopharm - provided for they did not travel to countries classified as "red" zones over the past 14 days ... From November 15, Russians vaccinated with Sputnik V are expected to be allowed to enter Israel. 

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

RELATED STORIES
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
israel booster shot covid-19
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Singapore eases some coronavirus travel curbs as music returns to restaurants

6

Janhvi Kapoor is a mermaid in disguise in stunning Manish Malhotra ensemble

Covid-19: Here's how US rules on international travel are changing

Dal Lake houseboat owners hope to recover earlier losses with tourist flow
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Rafale deal
Horoscope Today
Air pollution
Maharashtra Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
IND vs NAM Live Streaming
World Radiography Day 2021
Kamal Ranadive's 104th birthday
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP