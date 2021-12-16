Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Italy bans tourists from Singapore until Jan 31
travel

Italy bans tourists from Singapore until Jan 31

The Italian embassy said its health ministry has moved Singapore and Brunei onto a list of countries deemed to be of higher risk of Covid-19 infections.
Singapore residents will not be allowed to travel to Italy for leisure from Thursday until January 31 next year, the Straits Times reported, citing comments from the European country’s embassy.(Unsplash)
Published on Dec 16, 2021 01:11 PM IST
Bloomberg |

Singapore residents will not be allowed to travel to Italy for leisure from Thursday until January 31 next year, the Straits Times reported, citing comments from the European country’s embassy. 

The Italian embassy said its health ministry has moved Singapore and Brunei onto a list of countries deemed to be of higher risk of Covid-19 infections. The embassy did not specify the reason for changing Singapore’s risk classification, the report said. Covid cases in the community have plunged in recent weeks in Singapore, down from a high of more than 4,600 on Oct. 27 to less than 500 a day this week.

Italy rule changes for Singapore travellers include:

  • Travellers may only enter Italy for work, health or study reasons, out of absolute urgency or to return to their homes; exemptions can be granted in specific cases, including if the person is an EU citizen
  • Singapore travellers can still transit through Italy’s airports to other destinations
  • NOTE: Move doesn’t affect Singapore’s unilateral vaccinated travel lane from Italy; eligible travellers who are in Italy will still be able to use the program to enter Singapore without having to self-isolate for days, the report said.

RELATED STORIES

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
travel singapore italy tourist
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron Cases
Vijay Diwas
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
Spider-Man No Way Home Review
Victory Day
Ashes 2021, Australia vs England 2nd Test
India Covid Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP