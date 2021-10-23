Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam receives season's first snowfall
travel

Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam receives season's first snowfall

The union territory's famous tourist spot Gulmarg also received season's first snowfall this morning while the Srinagar district received light showers of rain.
Pahalgam district of Jammu and Kashmir got covered in a blanket of snow after receiving the season's first snowfall on Saturday morning.(Unsplash)
Published on Oct 23, 2021 05:48 PM IST
ANI |

Pahalgam district of Jammu and Kashmir got covered in a blanket of snow after receiving the season's first snowfall on Saturday morning.

The union territory's famous tourist spot Gulmarg also received season's first snowfall this morning while the Srinagar district received light showers of rain.

The Mughal Road of the Shopian district in the union territory has been closed due to heavy snowfall in the Peer ki Gali area.

The minimum temperatures have also dropped throughout the valley.

Srinagar recorded 5.6 degrees Celsius as its minimum temperature, while Pahalgam and Gulmarg recorded 0.3 degrees Celsius and minus 1.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Meanwhile, India Metrological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall/snowfall with thunderstorms, gusty winds and lightning at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab on October 23. 

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
travel jammu annd kashmir snowfall pahalgam
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Narendra Modi
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
KBC 13
Sudha Chandran
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP