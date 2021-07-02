Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Karnataka eases RT-PCR report rule for vaccinated travellers coming from Kerala
travel

Karnataka eases RT-PCR report rule for vaccinated travellers coming from Kerala

According to Karnataka's order regarding special surveillance measures for travellers arriving from Kerala, those with vaccination certificate of having received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine will be exempted from producing a negative RT-PCR certificate.
ANI |
UPDATED ON JUL 02, 2021 09:16 AM IST
Karnataka eases RT-PCR report rule for vaccinated travellers coming from Kerala(Unsplash)

The Karnataka government on Thursday said that passengers from Kerala with at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine certificates will be exempted from producing negative RT-PCR reports, as the state has taken special surveillance measures for people coming from Kerala.

According to the order regarding special surveillance measures for persons arriving from Kerala, vaccination certificate of having received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine will be exempted from producing RT-PCR certificate.

Earlier in its order on Thursday, the Karnataka government made it mandatory for travellers entering the state from Kerala via rail, road or air to produce the RT-PCR negative not be older than 72 hours or a vaccination certificate of at least one dose, as the State has taken up special surveillance measures in the wake of Delta Plus variant of Covid-19 being reported from several districts of Kerala.

However, an exemption has been provided to the people who have received both the doses of Covid-19 vaccine, constitutional functionaries, health workers and children below two years of age. In case of dire emergency situation like death in the family and medical requirements, the passengers shall be allowed even without these requirements after collecting their swabs along with details of identity.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Topics
karnataka rt-pcr test rt-pcr travellers kerala covid-19 vaccine
IND USA
