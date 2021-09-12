Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Kerala tourism dept launches mobile app for tourists
travel

Kerala tourism dept launches mobile app for tourists

Kerala Minister for Tourism and Public Works Department, P A Muhaad Riyas said, "The mobile app highlighting Kerala's tourist destinations aims to projects the unexplored places."
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2021 08:55 AM IST
Kerala Tourism department on Saturday has launched a mobile app which helps the tourists visiting Kerala to ensure a smooth journey.(Unsplash)

Kerala Tourism department on Saturday has launched a mobile app which helps the tourists visiting Kerala to ensure a smooth journey.

According to Kerala Tourism Department, this app would help the tourists of Kerala find out new tourist attractions and to record their travel experience.

The app was launched by actor Mohanlal in a function conducted at Kovalam. Additional Chief Secretary K Venu was also present at the function.

Kerala Minister for Tourism and Public Works Department, P A Muhaad Riyas said, "The mobile app highlighting Kerala's tourist destinations aims to projects the unexplored places."

"Tourism Department identified one such destination in each panchayat that will help tourists to experience the fascinating tourist attractions of God's own country," he added.

Talking about the app, actor Mohanlal said, "The mobile app will be a great help for the tourists. The real-time audio guide of the app can be activated to provide tourists with five tourist spots around their current location."

"Tourists can locate toilets, restaurants, and local tastes using mobile App," he added. 

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kerala tourists tourism
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

These are the top 10 best cities in the world in 2021

MP's Ladhpura Khas nominated as 'Best Tourism Village' for UNWTO award

UAE lifts travel restrictions for residents from India, 14 other countries

Vietnam plans to reopen resort island to tourists to boost economy
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP