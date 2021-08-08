Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Kerala Tourism dept to hold virtual Onam celebrations this year
travel

Kerala Tourism dept to hold virtual Onam celebrations this year

Speaking on the topic of virtual Onam celebrations, Kerala Tourism Minister P A Mohammed Riyas, at a press meet, said as part of this new initiative, Kerala's arts, culture, food varieties and prominent tourist destinations would be showcased virtually with the help of visual media and other means.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 08, 2021 01:05 PM IST
Teacher and students at RBK Global school in Bhayander prepare rangoli for Onam celebrations, in Mumbai.(Pratham Gokhale/HT File photo)

Kerala Tourism Minister P A Mohammed Riyas on Sunday said the Tourism department would be celebrating Onam virtually this year in order to promote domestic tourism and bring together Malayalees all over the world on a digital platform in view of Covid-19 travel restrictions.

The minister, at a press meet, said that the state government was working to revive domestic tourism by identifying unexplored tourist destinations in various districts and collating them on an app so that they can be brought to everyone's attention worldwide.

He said the step was being taken as due to the pandemic, from March 2020 till December 2020 the tourism sector suffered a loss of 33,000 crore and foreign exchange earnings went down by 7,000 crore.

Even the number of tourists, both domestic and foreign, has come down tremendously since 2016, he added.

Speaking on the topic of virtual Onam celebrations, the minister said as part of this new initiative, Kerala's arts, culture, food varieties and prominent tourist destinations would be showcased virtually with the help of visual media and other means.

He said the event would be inaugurated on August 14 by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

There will also be a 'world flower arrangement competition' as part of this initiative and online registrations for the same will commence from August 10, he added.

As part of the competition, Malayalees all over the world can upload their 'onampookkalam' or flower arrangement on the Tourism department's digital platform.

The minister also said this step was taken as Onam celebrations had to be put on hold last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the situation was still continuing.

On identification and development of unexplored tourist destinations, the minister said meetings have been held at panchayat level in all the districts of the state and maps have been made of such places in each panchayat.

These maps would be collated and uploaded on the app so that people world over can see the new destinations for travel and exploration, he said.

He said another idea behind the virtual Onam celebrations was to convert every Malayalee in the world into a brand ambassador of Kerala tourism.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kerala kerala tourism onam festival
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Japanese dancers groove to Udi Udi Jaye from Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees. Watch

Nasa posts Jupiter’s moon Ganymede is a ‘mood’ too, interesting share goes viral

Doggo who had a ‘lot of things to do’ did this instead. Watch

Smriti Irani shares special message on Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold medal win
TRENDING TOPICS
RBI Monetary Policy
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP