Kud Tulip Garden welcomes visitors in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur

After the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden in Srinagar, the Tulip Garden at Kud in Udhampur has become an attraction for tourists and nature lovers.

With an aim to boost tourism in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Tulips have been planted in Highland Park in the Kud area of the Udhampur district which is attracting tourists from all over the country.

There are no time restrictions and no fee is being charged from the tourists for visiting the garden.

Speaking to ANI, Muneer Ahamed, an employee of the Floriculture department, said, "Highland Park, Kud spread over an area of 1.5 Kanal, is ready to welcome the tourists with more than 9000 colourful tulips. The Udhampur district administration was mulling to institutionalise the event on an annual basis so that more and more tourists are attracted to this scenic area of the district."

He further said that the park was established by the Department of Floriculture with an aim to promote tourism and divert tourists towards Kud.

"Tulips of five different colours have been grown here. We request tourists visiting Katra, Patnitop to visit here too," added Ahamed.

Surinder Sharma, a tourist from Udhampur's Chenani, said that the new Tulip Garden at Kud has become a tourist attraction.

Surjeet Singh, a local from Kud, appealed to the tourists all over the country and abroad that, they should visit Kud and enjoy the scenic beauty of the Tulip Garden here.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter