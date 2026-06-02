Looking for places to enjoy summer holidays? Here are 6 quiet getaways in northeast, north and south India

The rising temperatures of summer often signal one thing: it is time to step away from the tiresome work and take a moment to properly cool off. The season quietly nudges you towards cooler air, open landscapes, and a relaxed pace.

Answer the call of the cool hills in summer with a quick getaway. (Pexel)

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From the loud humdrum of the city, one often seeks an escape to a quieter place with fewer crowds and more scenery. And the following list of places curated by Team IndiGo offers just that.

Clear skies, cooler temperatures, and the kind of space that allows you to truly unwind. Make your choice, pack your bags, and be off for the perfect holiday.

1. Chopta, Uttarakhand

The mountains in Chopta are the perfect place to escape in summer. (Pexel)

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{{^usCountry}} Chopta is a high-altitude meadow set amid oak and rhododendron forests, with the Tungnath temple keeping watch above at nearly 3,700 metres. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chopta is a high-altitude meadow set amid oak and rhododendron forests, with the Tungnath temple keeping watch above at nearly 3,700 metres. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In summer, the landscape opens up. The snow retreats, the trails dry out, and the whole place takes on the quality of a painting in the process of being made – wildflowers pressing through the green, the sky an almost theatrical blue. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In summer, the landscape opens up. The snow retreats, the trails dry out, and the whole place takes on the quality of a painting in the process of being made – wildflowers pressing through the green, the sky an almost theatrical blue. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Evenings arrive gently here, and the sunsets over the snow-capped peaks have a quality that's difficult to photograph and impossible to forget. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Evenings arrive gently here, and the sunsets over the snow-capped peaks have a quality that's difficult to photograph and impossible to forget. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Getting there: The easiest way to get to Chopta is to fly to Dehradun's Jolly Grant Airport, followed by a drive of a few hours through the lower Himalayan foothills. 2. Palampur, Himachal Pradesh {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Getting there: The easiest way to get to Chopta is to fly to Dehradun's Jolly Grant Airport, followed by a drive of a few hours through the lower Himalayan foothills. 2. Palampur, Himachal Pradesh {{/usCountry}}

The lush valleys of rural Himachal Pradesh provides the tranquility that the soul seeks. (Pexel)

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Palampur reveals itself gently - a valley layered with lush tea gardens that ripple in neat, undulating patterns beneath the watchful gaze of the Dhauladhar range. Framed by pine and deodar forests, the air here carries a rare quietude, setting it apart from busier hill towns.

Once a tranquil colonial retreat, this quaint Himachali hill station in the Kangra Valley sits at about 6,000 ft and enchants visitors with its velvety tea estates, sprawling paddy fields, hidden forest trails, tumbling streams and waterfalls, and winding countryside lanes.

Palampur offers a harmonious blend of nature, heritage, and unhurried charm that unfolds beautifully through every season.

Getting there: The fastest way to reach Palampur is to fly into the Dharamshala airport, and then take off on a scenic drive to the final destination.

3. Kalimpong, West Bengal

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A serene golden Buddha statue with Kalimpong's lush landscape in the background, captured at sunset. (Pexel)

Kalimpong is a small, self-possessed hill town with Tibetan monasteries, excellent nurseries (it's one of India's top exporters of orchids and cacti), and views of the Eastern Himalayan arc that rival those anywhere else in the region.

The summer weather is agreeable, cool enough to walk comfortably, warm enough to sit outside. The town's rich culture, influenced by Tibetan, Bhutanese, and Nepalese traditions, produces a food scene and a street life that rewards slow exploration.

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Wander past the Thongsa Gompa in the early morning, when the monks are at prayer, and the mist is still sitting in the valleys below.

Getting there: The easiest way to get to Kalimpong is to fly to Bagdogra International Airport, followed by a couple of hours' drive through the hills.

4. Yercaud, Tamil Nadu

The lush green valleys and rugged hills of Tamil Nadu are underrated as a summer escape. (Pexel)

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Sitting in the Shevaroy Hills at about 1,500 metres, Yercaud offers cool air, coffee and pepper plantations, a lake, and rolling views.

There's something endearing about its modesty. The botanical garden is a must-visit for nature lovers; the viewpoints (Lady's Seat, Pagoda Point) are scenic without requiring a two-hour queue.

Families and couples who rent a cottage and simply settle in for a few days – reading, eating well, walking through the plantations in the early morning – tend to leave wondering why they don't come back more often.

Getting there: The most comfortable way to Yercaud is to arrive at the Salem Airport and take a short scenic drive.

5. Wayanad, Kerala

Majestic waterfall cascading through the lush forest of Wayanad, surrounded by greenery and rocks. (Pexel)

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Set in the northern reaches of the Western Ghats at elevations between 700 and 2,100 metres, Wayanad is a landscape of biological extravagance: dense forest, cascading waterfalls, wildlife corridors shared with elephants and leopards, and plantation highlands that smell like coffee and rain-wet earth.

In summer, before the monsoon arrives, Wayanad is at its most accessible and least crowded. Chembra Peak, the Edakkal Caves, and the Banasura Sagar reservoir offer a sense of scale and discovery.

The eco-resorts and homestays here are worth exploring, run by families who have been farming these hills for generations. That hospitality is itself a reason to come.

Getting there: Wayanad is a drive of a couple of hours from the Kozhikode airport through scenery worth slowing down for.

6. Ziro Valley, Arunachal Pradesh

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Bright pink cosmos flowers bathed in sunlight in Ziro highlight the natural beauty and vibrant blooms in the region. (Pexel)

Ziro Valley is broad and green, floored with paddy fields that have been tended by the Apatani people for centuries, and ringed by pine-covered hills.

The Apatani’s agricultural tradition is so sophisticated that their land management practices have been recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage tentative site. The villages, with their bamboo houses and community structures, are living heritage in the truest sense, actively inhabited and maintained.

In summer, the paddy is a rich, saturated green. The pace of life is slow, and the music festival held in the valley each year has developed a cult following among those who travel for that excellent mix of vibrant live music and jaw-dropping scenery.

Getting there: The fastest way to Ziro Valley is through the Donyi Polo Airport in Itanagar, from where the destination is reached via a picturesque drive through the Arunachal foothills.

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