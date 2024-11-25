Menu Explore
Maldives resorts are the biggest scams? When in Maldives, do this instead...

ByTapatrisha Das
Nov 25, 2024 04:28 PM IST

Looking to explore Maldives like no one did before? Follow these travel tips.

Maldives is one of the most loved destinations for all, from friends' groups planning their reunions, to families taking off for their holiday vacations, to newly-weds jetting off for their honeymoon trips. Surrounded by the azure waters on all sides, the lush greenery, white sand beaches and the tropical wind in the hair adds to the thrill of a Maldives vacation. Also read | 7 absolutely thrilling things to do in Maldives' Olhahali Island: Snorkel with sharks, plant corals and much more

Travel content creator Rebecca Vincent shared an insightful reel on her Instagram profile spilling the beans about Maldives travel that no one knows about. (Instagram/@misstravelexpert, Pexels)
Travel content creator Rebecca Vincent shared an insightful reel on her Instagram profile spilling the beans about Maldives travel that no one knows about. (Instagram/@misstravelexpert, Pexels)

However, Maldives has, since forever, been marketed as the luxury destination which can be afforded only by a few people. Travel content creator Rebecca Vincent shared an insightful reel on her Instagram profile spilling the beans about Maldives travel that no one knows about.

“Maldives resorts are the biggest scams,” said the Instagram influencer as she shared three travel tips that we should when the next time we plan a trip to Maldives.

Maldives consists of more than 1000 islands!

Instead of what is marketed by the resorts, Maldives is home to more than thousand islands, and most of them consists of local guest houses, which are affordable and offer a more local experience. “Local islands are obviously filled with local Maldivian people just living their lives. But on the resort islands, there are no locals actually living there. This is because the entire island is just the resort,” wrote Rebecca in her post. Also read | Budget travel guide: How to visit Maldives in less than 1.25 lakh

Immerse yourself in a local experience of Maldives.(Pexels)
Immerse yourself in a local experience of Maldives.(Pexels)

Water activities cost

Water activities such as scuba diving, private sandbank, dolphin cruise and snorkeling cost a lot less in the local islands. “So, if you want a tropical getaway but don't want to go broke, all you got to do is stay in one of these local guest houses,” said Rebecca in the video. Also read | Year-end travel: Have 1 lakh? Maldives is also an affordable option

Choosing when to go to Maldives

Maldives, during the low season, might be the best time to visit. The resorts and the local guest houses drop their prices by almost 50%, and it offers a less crowded getaway for the ones who are looking to explore the island country in its truest element.

