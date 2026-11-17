Medical tourism is a common practice where people travel outside their country to receive medical care. But before booking treatment abroad, it is important to verify the credentials of hospitals and doctors, understand the full costs involved and watch out for potential scams.

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An industry expert highlighted the red flag patients should know about before booking treatment abroad. Aditya Oza, CEO and co-founder of CureMeAbroad, shared that careful scrutiny early on can help patients make informed decisions, choose suitable healthcare providers and ensure a smoother treatment journey.

Choosing treatment abroad also means deciding whom to trust with the arrangements. Aditya stressed the importance of checking the credibility of medical tourism facilitators before committing.

“Medical tourism can be a safe and rewarding experience when patients make informed decisions and choose the right healthcare providers. However, with relatively low barriers to entry for medical tourism facilitators, it is important for patients to do their due diligence before committing to treatment or making any payments,” Aditya added.

This means you need to inspect the company coordinating your care as carefully as the hospital or doctor treating you. Verifying credentials and understanding payment terms can help you spot warning signs before making a major financial commitment.

Here's a brief guide, as outlined by Aditya, containing all the red flags and why you need to be mindful of them: