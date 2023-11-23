Nearly 15,000 Royal Enfield enthusiasts to gather in Goa for Motoverse

On November 24, the hill of Vagator (Goa) will rumble with the roar of wide-open throttle, the thrumpy notes of a vintage classic, the twang of a guitar and the throaty alto of an indie-singer. Nearly 15,000 petrolheads will gather in Goa for three days for the 13th edition of Royal Enfield’s Motoverse, formerly known as Rider Mania, where motorcycling, art and music will vroom together.

The oldest motorcycle brand in continuous production, Royal Enfield has created beautifully crafted motorcycles since 1901. From its British roots, a manufacturing plant was established in Madras in 1955, at the Motoverse this year, Royal Enfield’s Bullet, Classic 350, Interceptor, Continental GT 650, Super Meteor 650, Himalayan, and the Hunter 350 and other nameplates will bring together riders and non-riders.

This year, Motoverse will have multiple interventions such as Dirt Track, Slide School and Trail School along with inspirational first-hand stories from the adventurers and explorers, good food and funky custom-built motorcycles. Royal Enfield's Motoverse aims to establish a central hub and a robust network that links diverse segments of society: from local vendors, tour operators, and travellers to passionate motorcycle enthusiasts and beyond.

Here’s what to expect at the 13th edition of Motoverse:

MotoThrill: The heart of motorcycling action at Motoverse, MotoThrill will cater to varying riding styles - from the flagship Dirt Track, a racing platform for expert and novice riders; Slide School, a place to hone skills on an oval flat track; Trail School, an off-roading training program; and Hill Climb, a quest to becoming the quickest one to throttle their way up a steep incline. This year, adding to the thrill of motorcycling, MotoThrill will also house art, shopping, and galleries.

Motosonic: With a varied lineup of music concerts, Motosonic will have artists from various musical genres and will also include celebration of the most epic year in hip-hop history, 50 Years of Hip Hop. The lineup of artists include Taba Chake, a multi-lingual independent artist from Arunachal Pradesh; Benny Dayal, a highly skilled singer who has delivered over 3,000 mesmerising tunes; and Gowri Lekshmi, a versatile female musician known for her distinctive singing style. Discover the enchanting sounds of Ranj & Cliffr, an indie-pop duo; up-and-coming fan favourites Oaff x Savera; and experimental Indian electronica artists, Tech Panda X Kenzani.

Motoville: Motoville is home to the newest addition of the Motoverse circuit - Shed Builds - where a stunning collection of 23 custom-built motorcycles will take centre stage. The shortlisted custom-builds showcased at Motoverse has been crowdsourced through a digital campaign. Motoville will showcase a F&B Arena that brings food from all over the country, a concert stage with music and open mic sessions, and an Exploration Centre.

Motoreel: This is where audiences will hear inspirational first-hand stories from the adventurers and explorers - experiences and stories from Dakar rally racer, racing enthusiast and adventurer, a base jumper, a filmmaker, a mountaineer. Motoreel will also host custom bike builders from around the world for conversations on creativity and self-expression through motorcycles.

Motoshop: MotoShop is a one-stop shop for all motorcycling needs, including genuine motorcycle accessories, riding gear, and apparel.

Music & artists:

Day 1, November 24

Main Stage: Da-Shugs, Taba Chake and Benny Dayal

Hill Top Stage: Komorebi; Hamza Rahimtulla + Rajasthan Folkstars; Midival Punditz feat. Krash Kale and Kutle Khan

Day 2, November 25

Main Stage: Skopos, Gowri Lekshmi, Hanumankind feat. Parimal Shais, Seedhe Maut

Hill Top Stage: Side Boy, Ranj & Clifr, Sez on the Beat, Alok Babu

Day 3, November 26

Main Stage: Easy Wanderers; Oaff X Savera; Parikrama & Friends

Hill Top Stage: Jbabe; Natascha Polke; Tech Panda X Kenzani

Fact File:

Event Dates: November 24-26, 2023

Venue: Hill Top, Vagator, Goa

Fee: ₹3,500 per attendee. Register at: https://www.royalenfield.com/in/en/rides/events/motoverse/register/

Parking: Near Hill Top. There will be no definite parking slots. Finding parking space will be a challenge, though.