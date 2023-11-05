close_game
close_game
News / Lifestyle / Travel / Germany: Travellers advised to avoid Hamburg airport, flights cancelled

Germany: Travellers advised to avoid Hamburg airport, flights cancelled

PTI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Berlin
Nov 05, 2023 04:11 PM IST

German police advise travellers to avoid Hamburg airport due to ongoing hostage situation

German police advised travellers on Sunday not to use Hamburg airport due to a developing hostage situation.

A general view of airplanes on the tarmac after a man drove through a barrier onto the grounds of the city's airport with a child in his car in Hamburg, Germany. Travellers advised to avoid Hamburg airport, flights cancelled (REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer)
A general view of airplanes on the tarmac after a man drove through a barrier onto the grounds of the city's airport with a child in his car in Hamburg, Germany. Travellers advised to avoid Hamburg airport, flights cancelled (REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer)

The airport in the northern part of the city has been closed to passengers and flights cancelled since Saturday night when an armed man broke through an airport gate with his vehicle and fired twice into the air with a weapon, according to German news agency dpa. Authorities also said the man's wife had previously contacted them about a child abduction.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Police said the 35-year-old man had his 4-year-old daughter inside the car whom he had reportedly taken by force from the mother in a possible custody battle.

A psychologist has been negotiating with the man for hours and there was no indication other people could be harmed since all passengers had evacuated the airport, police said.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out