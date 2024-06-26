 New visa-waiver program: Citizens from Australia, New Zealand and Poland can now visit China visa-free | Travel - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Jun 26, 2024
New visa-waiver program: Citizens from Australia, New Zealand and Poland can now visit China visa-free

Bloomberg | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz
Jun 26, 2024 04:43 PM IST

China said it will extend its visa-waiver program to citizens from Australia, New Zealand and Poland in the latest sign of closer ties with the countries.

China said it will extend its visa-waiver program to citizens from Australia, New Zealand and Poland in the latest sign of closer ties with the countries.

New visa-waiver program: Citizens from Australia, New Zealand and Poland can now visit China visa-free (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP)
New visa-waiver program: Citizens from Australia, New Zealand and Poland can now visit China visa-free (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP)

Travellers from the three nations will be able to enter China without a visa for as long as 15 days, China’s foreign ministry said in a statement. The exemption, which starts July 1 and runs until the end of 2025, can be used for business trips, tourism and visits to relatives and friends, the ministry said.

The easing of restrictions follows a visit by China Premier Li Qiang to New Zealand and Australia this month to discuss trade and investment. Poland President Andrzej Duda met his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, in Beijing Monday.

China is willing to work with Poland and other countries to promote sustainable development and cross-country relations, China’s foreign ministry said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
News / Lifestyle / Travel / New visa-waiver program: Citizens from Australia, New Zealand and Poland can now visit China visa-free
Follow Us On