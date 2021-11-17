New York City will welcome back fully vaccinated people for New Year's Eve in Times Square

New York City's Times Square will once again fill with revellers ringing in the new year on December 31, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Tuesday, but only if they are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Last year, the still-raging coronavirus pandemic allowed only a handful of invited guests, including essential workers, to witness in person the dropping of the iconic New Year’s Eve ball, signalling the start of the new year.

"We can finally get back together again," de Blasio told reporters, touting New York City's recovery after more than a year of pandemic hardship. "It's going to be amazing, it's going to be a joy for this city."

Confetti falls as people celebrate the new year in New York's Times Square in 2017. (AP)

Visitors to the area will be asked to provide proof of vaccination and a valid photo ID, de Blasio said. Security checkpoints will be in place to check documentation of those seeking to enter Times Square for the festivities.

"We will require spectators five and older who are eligible to be fully vaccinated," said Tom Harris, president of the Times Square Alliance. "If you are unable to get vaccinated because of a disability, we will require a proof of a negative PCR test within 72 hours."

Masks will be required for those unable to get vaccinated, he added.

Earlier this month, US health authorities authorised the Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech for children aged 5 to 11.

