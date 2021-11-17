Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Travel / New York City will welcome back fully vaccinated people for New Year's Eve in Times Square
travel

New York City will welcome back fully vaccinated people for New Year's Eve in Times Square

Visitors to the area will be asked to provide proof of vaccination and a valid photo ID. Security checkpoints will be in place to check documentation of those seeking to enter Times Square for the festivities.
New York City will welcome back fully vaccinated people for New Year's Eve in Times Square(AFP)
Published on Nov 17, 2021 08:59 AM IST
Reuters | , New York

New York City's Times Square will once again fill with revellers ringing in the new year on December 31, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Tuesday, but only if they are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Last year, the still-raging coronavirus pandemic allowed only a handful of invited guests, including essential workers, to witness in person the dropping of the iconic New Year’s Eve ball, signalling the start of the new year.

"We can finally get back together again," de Blasio told reporters, touting New York City's recovery after more than a year of pandemic hardship. "It's going to be amazing, it's going to be a joy for this city."

Confetti falls as people celebrate the new year in New York's Times Square in 2017.  (AP)
RELATED STORIES

Visitors to the area will be asked to provide proof of vaccination and a valid photo ID, de Blasio said. Security checkpoints will be in place to check documentation of those seeking to enter Times Square for the festivities.

"We will require spectators five and older who are eligible to be fully vaccinated," said Tom Harris, president of the Times Square Alliance. "If you are unable to get vaccinated because of a disability, we will require a proof of a negative PCR test within 72 hours."

Masks will be required for those unable to get vaccinated, he added.

Earlier this month, US health authorities authorised the Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech for children aged 5 to 11. 

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
new year's eve times square
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Cuba reopens borders to international tourism as threat of protests looms

8

In Pics: Rashami Desai ‘rewind and relives’ Maldives trip in a front-slit maxi

Vietnam's Hoi An to welcome 400 American tourists under vaccine passport program

Kerala rolls out ‘Foodie Wheels’, a cafe on re-used double-decker bus
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
India Covid Cases
Purvanchal Expressway
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Bitcoin
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP