 Nuclear tourism: China opens atomic power plants to tourists | Travel - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Aug 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Nuclear tourism: China opens atomic power plants to tourists

Bloomberg | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz
Aug 08, 2024 05:12 PM IST

Nuclear tourism takes off in China: Visit atomic power plants and learn about clean energy

China is giving people a peek behind the curtain of its atomic energy program, hoping that “nuclear tourism” can help shore up support for a sector key to its clean energy ambitions.

Nuclear tourism: China opens atomic power plants to tourists (Photo by Bloomberg Twitter/business)
Nuclear tourism: China opens atomic power plants to tourists (Photo by Bloomberg Twitter/business)

China General Nuclear Power Corp., the country’s largest atomic electricity generator, opened an online booking system to allow tourists to plan visits to nine nuclear power stations across the country. The company also published a booklet of tourist information including hand-drawn guide maps for the facilities, the company said on its Wechat account.

At a launch event Wednesday at the Ningde nuclear power plant in Fujian province, officials beckoned visitors to come see its four CPR-1000 reactors along with nearby fragrant white tea gardens. Another option offered was heading to Guangxi’s Fangchenggang station, where “majestic” Hualong One reactors sit near famous tourist islands home to the Jing ethnic minority. Officials also claimed the San’ao generator being built near Wenzhou’s coastline has become a popular photo backdrop for social media influencers.

In addition to providing a boost to local tourism, CGN is hoping the initiative can enhance public trust in the nuclear sector by sharing information on topics like radiation and safety controls.

Public backing for the sector will be important as China expands its nuclear fleet to help meet its target of zeroing out emissions by 2060. China is currently building 30 reactors, accounting for nearly half of the global construction pipeline.

“This is not only a public science popularization activity, but also an important exploration in the field of nuclear tourism,” CGN spokesman Guo Xingang said at the launch event. “This will not only help enhance the public’s understanding and trust in nuclear power, but also contribute to the high-quality development of my country’s nuclear power industry.”

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
News / Lifestyle / Travel / Nuclear tourism: China opens atomic power plants to tourists
