Only 24 hours in Varanasi? Here’s how to spend them

Varanasi, the oldest city of India, invites millions of travellers every year. From serene ghats to beautiful temples, Varanasi is blessed with the solace everyone looks forward to in this fast-paced world. Whether you are visiting the city for a day or you have an opportunity to spend just 24 hours in a halt, this quick city guide will help you plan your day effectively and make the most of your time. Varanasi City (Unsplash)

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Here’s how you can spend 24 hours in Varanasi:

Subah-e-banaras Start your day by visiting Subah-e-banaras at Assi ghat where you can enjoy the scenic Ganga view and soulful performances from artists around the world. If you are visiting in winters, mornings are the best time to take a boat ride to get a panoramic view of 84 ghats.

Travel Tip: Don’t forget to savour kachori-jalebi, one of the most delicious morning breakfasts of Varanasi.

Seek blessings at Kashi Vishwanath Temple Your trip to Varanasi is incomplete without seeking blessings at Kashi Vishwanath Temple. It is amongst the 12 popular jyotirlingas across the country. The campus of this temple itself speaks divinity as soon as you step inside it. The temple is also well-connected with Lalita Ghat, which facilitates a holy dip in the Ganges before you step into the temple.

Shopping at Godowlia market Whether you are a shopaholic or not, the colourful goods sold throughout Godowlia market will make you check them out. You can shop for beautiful souvenirs, classic jewellery, Banarasi saree, and many more things that you won’t find anywhere else other than in Varanasi.

Travel Tip: Don’t forget to bargain and keep cash handy, as some of the shopkeepers here might not accept UPIs or online payments.

Take an evening stroll through the campus of Banaras Hindu University Ranked amongst the top universities in India, BHU not only offers the best education but also invites visitors to explore its magnificent campus. The campus houses the New Kashi Vishwanath Temple, museums, and many more attractions, amidst the green surroundings. You can either take a walk or hire an e-rickshaw that will give you a tour of the campus.

Watch Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat You can end your day watching soulful Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat. It is one of the most beautiful attractions that will keep you hooked for hours.