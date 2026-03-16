Only 24 hours in Varanasi? Here’s how to spend them
Planning a day trip to Varanasi? Here’s your quick guide – from praying at Kashi Vishwanath Temple to shopping at Godowlia market.
Varanasi, the oldest city of India, invites millions of travellers every year. From serene ghats to beautiful temples, Varanasi is blessed with the solace everyone looks forward to in this fast-paced world. Whether you are visiting the city for a day or you have an opportunity to spend just 24 hours in a halt, this quick city guide will help you plan your day effectively and make the most of your time.
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Here’s how you can spend 24 hours in Varanasi:
Subah-e-banaras
Start your day by visiting Subah-e-banaras at Assi ghat where you can enjoy the scenic Ganga view and soulful performances from artists around the world. If you are visiting in winters, mornings are the best time to take a boat ride to get a panoramic view of 84 ghats.
Travel Tip: Don’t forget to savour kachori-jalebi, one of the most delicious morning breakfasts of Varanasi.
Seek blessings at Kashi Vishwanath Temple
Your trip to Varanasi is incomplete without seeking blessings at Kashi Vishwanath Temple. It is amongst the 12 popular jyotirlingas across the country. The campus of this temple itself speaks divinity as soon as you step inside it. The temple is also well-connected with Lalita Ghat, which facilitates a holy dip in the Ganges before you step into the temple.
Shopping at Godowlia market
Whether you are a shopaholic or not, the colourful goods sold throughout Godowlia market will make you check them out. You can shop for beautiful souvenirs, classic jewellery, Banarasi saree, and many more things that you won’t find anywhere else other than in Varanasi.
Travel Tip: Don’t forget to bargain and keep cash handy, as some of the shopkeepers here might not accept UPIs or online payments.
Take an evening stroll through the campus of Banaras Hindu University
Ranked amongst the top universities in India, BHU not only offers the best education but also invites visitors to explore its magnificent campus. The campus houses the New Kashi Vishwanath Temple, museums, and many more attractions, amidst the green surroundings. You can either take a walk or hire an e-rickshaw that will give you a tour of the campus.
Watch Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat
You can end your day watching soulful Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat. It is one of the most beautiful attractions that will keep you hooked for hours.
Savour local delicacies
Apart from its magnificent temples and ghats, Varanasi is also known for its rich palate. From Kachori-Jalebi to Chooda Matar, Tamatar Chaat to Malaiyyo, every delicacy offers a delectable taste which is hard to forget.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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