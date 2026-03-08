Nita Ambani’s giant diamond earrings are the ultimate showstopper in her elegant handwoven Banarasi saree look. See pics
To mark the occasion of International Women's Day, Nita Ambani launched a new initiative to empower women – the “HERoes” movement. Here's what she wore.
On the occasion of International Women’s Day, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre announced the launch of the “HERoes” movement. Marking the moment, Nita Ambani also graced the cover of Her Circle’s fifth anniversary issue alongside women achievers from diverse fields, celebrating collective strength and solidarity under the theme “All HERoes, together.”
For the occasion, the founder dressed in a blush-toned handwoven Banarasi saree adorned with delicate floral motifs from her own saree label, Swadesh, paired with an intricately hand-embroidered blouse from Anamika Khanna, which added texture and richness to the pastel drape. Let’s take a closer look at her ensemble:
A blush pink fashion moment
Draped in a handwoven Banarasi saree from Swadesh, Nita Ambani embodied timeless elegance rooted in Indian craftsmanship. The soft blush-toned handloom drape was adorned with delicate woven motifs and a subtle zari border, reflecting the rich textile heritage of Banaras while maintaining an air of understated luxury.
Elevating the look was a hand-embroidered blouse by Anamika Khanna, intricately detailed with fine threadwork and embellishments that added texture and richness to the ensemble. The couture craftsmanship of the blouse paired seamlessly with the traditional weave of the saree, creating a harmonious blend of heritage and contemporary design.
She completed the look with statement diamond earrings, a classic red bindi, and soft, natural glam makeup. Her neatly styled hair and minimal accessories allow the craftsmanship of the saree and blouse to take centre stage.
Overall, the ensemble was a refined celebration of Indian textiles and couture, where the heritage weave of Swadesh met the modern artistry of Anamika Khanna, resulting in a look that felt graceful, regal, and effortlessly sophisticated.
About her initiative
The Instagram page of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre announced the launch of the new “HERoes” movement, an initiative by Nita Ambani, in a post shared on March 8 to mark International Women’s Day. Announcing the launch, the caption read, “This International Women’s Day, Mrs Ambani launches HERoes – a movement to support women and encourage them to find the Hero within!”
The post highlighted the billionaire philanthropist’s belief in the power of women to shape a better world. Over the years, she has worked across diverse sectors – from sports, education, and healthcare to rural transformation, as well as art and culture – with the aim of empowering and inspiring countless women to believe in themselves and rise to their limitless potential.
