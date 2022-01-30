Priya Prakash Varrier's vacay diaries is all about sunset, sea and chill

Priya Prakash Varrier is on a long trip in Sri Lanka. The actor, who flew to the island country for a trip, has been chilling like a villain and is setting major travel goals for us. Priya loves to travel to unknown locations and always is in a need of adventure. The actor took off for her vacation and since then, her Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos of herself taking up several ventures.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Priya Prakash Varrier on Sridevi Bungalow controversy: ‘I am fan of Sridevi, there was no intention to hurt anybody’

Priya, from taking part in scuba diving to having a great fall in the ocean off the banana boat and laughing her heart out, has been having a lot of fun. Priya's travel company Tentgram, a day back, shared a video compilation of the kind of ventures that Priya took part in while in Sri Lanka, and it is setting major goals for us. Sri Lanka is known for its scenic beauty, blue waters, serene beaches and stunning hill stations. The actor saw the sun go down on the first day of the year in a stunning sunset which enveloped her with the reddish hue. Priya also had an adventure of sorts perched up on an elephant.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A few days back, Priya shared a snippet of how she watched the first sunset of 2022 in a stunning location, surrounded by greenery and the changing hue of a sunset.

By the end of a yacht, Priya sat and had a moment with just herself and the limitless ocean surrounding her in the backdrop, as she contemplated about her perspective on love. " Falling out of love with you. To fall in love with myself," she accompanied her video with these words.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priya's adventures in Sri Lanka are making us crave some Vitamin Sea and run off to a beach to dip your feet in the sand and watch the sun go down in the ocean.