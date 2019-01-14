Priya Prakash Varrier wore a bold Deepika Padukone-like gold and black dress. See pics

Priya Prakash Varrier shined in a black and gold sequined dress at an event in Mumbai on Monday. If you don’t know who Priya Prakash Varrier is, you will soon enough. The actor, who shot to fame overnight with her infectious wink in the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from her debut Malayalam film, Oru Adaar Love, has landed herself a role in upcoming Bollywood film, Sridevi Bungalow. At the teaser launch of the film, Priya Prakash Varrier wore a strapless floor-length gown with a dazzling sequin embellished skirt and a black corest-style bodice. She let her luminous sequined gown really shine with muted accessories, namely black pointed-toe pumps and dangling earrings. Take a look for yourself:

Interestingly, actor Deepika Padukone was spotted wearing a similar two-tone gown, not once but twice. In case you need a recap, when Deepika attended the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar party, she wore a black and gold Monique Lhuillier and at Vogue Beauty Awards 2012, Deepika chose a similar Dolce and Gabbana gown. Deepika styled her gold and black gowns with messy curls. Priya wore her hair similarly in a one-sided hairstyle. However, it is worth pointing out that each celeb wore very different make-up. While Priya Prakash Varrier added drama to her look with red lips, bold black eyeliner and several coats of black volumizing mascara, Deepika Padukone went more nuetral. She chose high-shine nude lip gloss and amped up her eyes using a bevy of metallic eyeshadows, which complemented her dazzling red carpet looks.

