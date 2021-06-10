Priyanka Chopra is 'so jealous' of bikini clad Parineeti Chopra's Turkey vacay

Parineeti Chopra was missing from the big screen for quite a while, but when the Ishaqzaade actor finally did appear on our screens alongside Arjun Kapoor in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, the actor blew away audiences with her convincing performance of Sandy aka Sandeep Walia, an ambitious woman who turns righteous after a tumultuous experience.

And after much hardwork and spending most of the coronavirus lockdown in her Mumbai home, Parineeti is finally taking a much needed break, and if pictures from her social media feed are proof, then the 32-year-old is living it up as she soaks in the sun on a gorgeous beach in Turkey, and globetrotter cousin and international icon, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been expressing her envy about the same.