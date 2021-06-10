Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Priyanka Chopra is 'so jealous' of bikini clad Parineeti Chopra's Turkey vacay
Priyanka Chopra is 'so jealous' of bikini clad Parineeti Chopra's Turkey vacay

Parineeti Chopra is enjoying the success of her latest onscreen offering alongside Arjun Kapoor, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. And the actor took some time off for a much needed vacation as she jetted off to Turkey, making cousin Priyanka Chopra Jonas 'so jealous'.
Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021
Parineeti Chopra on her Turkey vacation(Instagram)

Parineeti Chopra was missing from the big screen for quite a while, but when the Ishaqzaade actor finally did appear on our screens alongside Arjun Kapoor in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, the actor blew away audiences with her convincing performance of Sandy aka Sandeep Walia, an ambitious woman who turns righteous after a tumultuous experience.

And after much hardwork and spending most of the coronavirus lockdown in her Mumbai home, Parineeti is finally taking a much needed break, and if pictures from her social media feed are proof, then the 32-year-old is living it up as she soaks in the sun on a gorgeous beach in Turkey, and globetrotter cousin and international icon, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been expressing her envy about the same.

