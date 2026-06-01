Rashmika Mandanna says 'Japan was extra fun this year' as she shares dreamy vacation photos with Vijay Deverakonda

Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda seem to be enjoying some downtime together. After attending the Anime Awards in Tokyo, Rashmika treated fans to a glimpse of her Japan vacation, sharing a series of photos and videos on Instagram that captured memorable moments from the trip. (Also read: Kriti Sanon’s dreamy Sicily diaries from Cocktail 2 shoot will make you book a trip instantly; see complete travel guide )

Inside Rashmika Mandanna's dreamy Japan trip

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda share playful moments from Japan getaway.(Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna)

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The carousel captioned, “Japan was extra fun this year!”, offered a mix of travel highlights, from exploring local streets and tasting traditional Japanese snacks to candid snapshots that reflected the couple’s relaxed holiday mood.

One of the standout images featured the actor dressed in a traditional Japanese yukata. The floral outfit showcased vibrant sunflower motifs in shades of orange and yellow against a backdrop of green leaves. Styled with a black obi belt and a matching shoulder strap, the look blended cultural elegance with her signature charm. A simple gold bracelet completed the ensemble.

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{{^usCountry}} The post also included playful moments from her travels. In one photo, Rashmika was seen hopping across an art installation covered in brightly coloured polka dots, while other clips showed her soaking in the sights, sounds and flavours of Japan. Vijay Deverakonda makes a subtle appearance {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post also included playful moments from her travels. In one photo, Rashmika was seen hopping across an art installation covered in brightly coloured polka dots, while other clips showed her soaking in the sights, sounds and flavours of Japan. Vijay Deverakonda makes a subtle appearance {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Although the post largely focused on Rashmika’s experiences, Vijay Deverakonda made a few understated appearances throughout the carousel. Fans were quick to spot a handful of blurry photographs featuring the couple together. While the images weren’t perfectly clear, they offered a sweet glimpse into their time abroad and subtly confirmed that the two were enjoying the trip side by side. Places to visit in Japan {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Although the post largely focused on Rashmika’s experiences, Vijay Deverakonda made a few understated appearances throughout the carousel. Fans were quick to spot a handful of blurry photographs featuring the couple together. While the images weren’t perfectly clear, they offered a sweet glimpse into their time abroad and subtly confirmed that the two were enjoying the trip side by side. Places to visit in Japan {{/usCountry}}

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If Rashmika Mandanna's Japan getaway has sparked your wanderlust, here are some must-visit destinations to add to your Japan itinerary.

Shibuya Crossing – Experience the world's busiest pedestrian crossing and soak in Tokyo's electric energy.

– Experience the world's busiest pedestrian crossing and soak in Tokyo's electric energy. Senso-ji Temple – One of Japan's oldest temples, known for its striking architecture and traditional atmosphere.

– One of Japan's oldest temples, known for its striking architecture and traditional atmosphere. Fushimi Inari Taisha – Famous for its thousands of vermilion torii gates winding through scenic mountain trails.

– Famous for its thousands of vermilion torii gates winding through scenic mountain trails. Arashiyama Bamboo Grove – A picture-perfect destination featuring towering bamboo stalks and serene walking paths.

– A picture-perfect destination featuring towering bamboo stalks and serene walking paths. Osaka Castle – A historic landmark surrounded by beautiful gardens, offering a glimpse into Japan's rich past.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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