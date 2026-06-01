Rashmika Mandanna says 'Japan was extra fun this year' as she shares dreamy vacation photos with Vijay Deverakonda
Rashmika Mandanna gave fans a glimpse of her Japan vacation with husband Vijay Deverakonda – these must-visit attractions deserve a place on your itinerary.
Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda seem to be enjoying some downtime together. After attending the Anime Awards in Tokyo, Rashmika treated fans to a glimpse of her Japan vacation, sharing a series of photos and videos on Instagram that captured memorable moments from the trip. (Also read: Kriti Sanon’s dreamy Sicily diaries from Cocktail 2 shoot will make you book a trip instantly; see complete travel guide )
Inside Rashmika Mandanna's dreamy Japan trip
The carousel captioned, “Japan was extra fun this year!”, offered a mix of travel highlights, from exploring local streets and tasting traditional Japanese snacks to candid snapshots that reflected the couple’s relaxed holiday mood.
One of the standout images featured the actor dressed in a traditional Japanese yukata. The floral outfit showcased vibrant sunflower motifs in shades of orange and yellow against a backdrop of green leaves. Styled with a black obi belt and a matching shoulder strap, the look blended cultural elegance with her signature charm. A simple gold bracelet completed the ensemble.
The post also included playful moments from her travels. In one photo, Rashmika was seen hopping across an art installation covered in brightly coloured polka dots, while other clips showed her soaking in the sights, sounds and flavours of Japan.
Vijay Deverakonda makes a subtle appearance{{/usCountry}}
The post also included playful moments from her travels. In one photo, Rashmika was seen hopping across an art installation covered in brightly coloured polka dots, while other clips showed her soaking in the sights, sounds and flavours of Japan.
Vijay Deverakonda makes a subtle appearance{{/usCountry}}
Although the post largely focused on Rashmika’s experiences, Vijay Deverakonda made a few understated appearances throughout the carousel. Fans were quick to spot a handful of blurry photographs featuring the couple together. While the images weren’t perfectly clear, they offered a sweet glimpse into their time abroad and subtly confirmed that the two were enjoying the trip side by side.
Places to visit in Japan{{/usCountry}}
Although the post largely focused on Rashmika’s experiences, Vijay Deverakonda made a few understated appearances throughout the carousel. Fans were quick to spot a handful of blurry photographs featuring the couple together. While the images weren’t perfectly clear, they offered a sweet glimpse into their time abroad and subtly confirmed that the two were enjoying the trip side by side.
Places to visit in Japan{{/usCountry}}
If Rashmika Mandanna's Japan getaway has sparked your wanderlust, here are some must-visit destinations to add to your Japan itinerary.
- Shibuya Crossing – Experience the world's busiest pedestrian crossing and soak in Tokyo's electric energy.
- Senso-ji Temple – One of Japan's oldest temples, known for its striking architecture and traditional atmosphere.
- Fushimi Inari Taisha – Famous for its thousands of vermilion torii gates winding through scenic mountain trails.
- Arashiyama Bamboo Grove – A picture-perfect destination featuring towering bamboo stalks and serene walking paths.
- Osaka Castle – A historic landmark surrounded by beautiful gardens, offering a glimpse into Japan's rich past.
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