Russia removes travel ban for Indian, Vietnam, Finland and Qatar
Russia has lifted a travel ban for Finland, Vietnam, India and Qatar that was imposed last year to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the Russian government said on Monday.
It said the citizens of these countries would be able to travel to Russia by plane. Russians would also be allowed to fly to these countries.
Russia had initially introduced the travel restrictions on March 16, 2020 to prevent the novel coronavirus from spreading.
The country registered fewer than 20,000 new Covid-19 daily cases for the first time since November 11, its coronavirus crisis response centre said on Monday.
