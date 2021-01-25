IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Biden to impose South Africa travel ban to combat new Covid-19 variant
President Joe Biden will impose a ban on most non-U.S. citizens entering the country who have recently been in South Africa starting Saturday. (Unsplash)
President Joe Biden will impose a ban on most non-U.S. citizens entering the country who have recently been in South Africa starting Saturday. (Unsplash)
travel

Biden to impose South Africa travel ban to combat new Covid-19 variant

Biden on Monday is also reimposing an entry ban on nearly all non-U.S. travelers who have been in Brazil, the United Kingdom, Ireland and 26 countries in Europe that allow travel across open borders.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:06 PM IST

President Joe Biden will impose a ban on most non-U.S. citizens entering the country who have recently been in South Africa starting Saturday in a bid to contain the spread of a new variant of Covid-19, a senior U.S. public health official told Reuters.

Biden on Monday is also reimposing an entry ban on nearly all non-U.S. travelers who have been in Brazil, the United Kingdom, Ireland and 26 countries in Europe that allow travel across open borders.

"We are adding South Africa to the restricted list because of the concerning variant present that has already spread beyond South Africa," said Dr. Anne Schuchat, the CDC's principal deputy director, in an interview Sunday.

She added the agency was "putting in place this suite of measures to protect Americans and also to reduce the risk of these variants spreading and worsening the current pandemic."

Then-President Donald Trump directed on Jan. 18 those restrictions on Brazil and Europe be lifted effective Tuesday but Biden's proclamation will rescind that decision.

Biden, who took office on Wednesday, is taking an aggressive approach to combating the spread of the virus after Trump rejected mandates sought by U.S. health agencies.

Some health officials are concerned that current vaccines may not be effective against the South Africa variant, which also raises the prospect of re-infection.

The South African variant, also known as the 501Y.V2 variant, is 50% more infectious and has been detected in at least 20 countries. CDC officials told Reuters they would be open to adding additional countries to the list if needed.

The South African variant has not yet been found in the United States but at least 20 U.S. states have detected a UK variant known as B.1.1.7. Current vaccines appear effective against the UK mutations.

The South African embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ccd orders coming

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director (CDC) head Rochelle Walensky will sign a separate order Monday requiring masks on all airplanes, ferries, trains, subways, buses, taxis, and ride-share vehicles for all travelers two and older, officials said. The new requirements are set to take effect in the coming days, they said, and masks can be removed for brief periods while eating or drinking.

On Tuesday, new CDC rules take effect requiring all international air travelers 2 and older to present a negative coronavirus test taken within three calendar days of travel or proof of recovery from Covid-19 to enter the United States.

The CDC will not, as it said on Jan. 12, consider granting temporary waivers to airlines to exempt some travelers from countries with limited testing capacity. Numerous U.S. airlines last week had asked CDC for waivers, airline officials said.

But CDC officials said they would consider case-by-case humanitarian exemptions for some travelers if needed.

CDC officials noted 120 countries currently have mandatory Covid-19 testing requirements for international travel.

The CDC order says travelers should self-quarantine for seven days upon return to the United States and consider getting a new Covid-19 test within three to five days of returning to the United States.

"With the pandemic worsening and these more contagious variants emerging it’s not the time to lift restrictions on international travel," Schuchat said.

CDC officials have for weeks discussed the possibility of adding these testing requirements before U.S. domestic flights or requiring testing upon return from international travel but have made no decisions.

The U.S. restrictions barring most visitors from Europe have been in place since mid-March when Trump signed proclamations imposing them, while the Brazilian entry ban was imposed in May. The restriction, along with the new South Africa ones, mean most non-U.S. citizens who have been in one of those countries within the last 14 days are not eligible to travel to the United States.

Permanent U.S. residents and family members and some other non-U.S. citizens are permitted to return to the United States under the order.

Under Trump, the CDC push to mandate masks in transit was blocked and the agency instead only issued strong recommendations for mask use and officials initially blocked mandating Covid-19 testing for travelers from the UK before relenting on Dec. 24.

Trump opposed efforts by Congress to require masks in transit. Airlines have required passengers to wear masks and some local governments mandate mask use.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
travel ban
app
Close
e-paper
Facilities will be created to give training and technical support to people here and empower them adequately to create skilled manpower to serve tourists in the most professional manner, the minister said.(Unsplash)
Facilities will be created to give training and technical support to people here and empower them adequately to create skilled manpower to serve tourists in the most professional manner, the minister said.(Unsplash)
travel

Kargil to be developed as adventure tourism destination: Union minister

PTI, Kargil
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:47 PM IST
The Centre is committed to create international level infrastructure in Ladakh's Kargil district to make it an adventure tourism destination, Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel said on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Joe Biden will impose a ban on most non-U.S. citizens entering the country who have recently been in South Africa starting Saturday. (Unsplash)
President Joe Biden will impose a ban on most non-U.S. citizens entering the country who have recently been in South Africa starting Saturday. (Unsplash)
travel

Biden to impose South Africa travel ban to combat new Covid-19 variant

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:06 PM IST
Biden on Monday is also reimposing an entry ban on nearly all non-U.S. travelers who have been in Brazil, the United Kingdom, Ireland and 26 countries in Europe that allow travel across open borders.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bulgaria to make all incoming travellers take Covid-19 tests(Pexels)
Bulgaria to make all incoming travellers take Covid-19 tests(Pexels)
travel

Bulgaria will have all travellers entering the country take Covid-19 test

Reuters, Sofia
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 04:38 PM IST
On Monday, the health minister of Bulgaria announced that they will make all the travellers coming in the country, take a Covid-19 test in order to curb the spread of the new strain of coronavirus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Foreign tourist arrivals into Thailand plunged to the lowest level in at least 12 years after the country closed its borders to contain the coronavirus outbreak, with a resurgence in infections now undermining efforts to reopen the industry.(Unsplash)
Foreign tourist arrivals into Thailand plunged to the lowest level in at least 12 years after the country closed its borders to contain the coronavirus outbreak, with a resurgence in infections now undermining efforts to reopen the industry.(Unsplash)
travel

Thai Tourist Arrivals at Decade Low as New Wave Clouds Outlook

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:36 PM IST
Foreign tourist arrivals into Thailand plunged to the lowest level in at least 12 years after the country closed its borders to contain the coronavirus outbreak, with a resurgence in infections now undermining efforts to reopen the industry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
No other community cases had been reported since the woman's case was disclosed on Sunday and authorities said the source of the infection was probably a fellow returnee at the quarantine facility.(Unsplash)
No other community cases had been reported since the woman's case was disclosed on Sunday and authorities said the source of the infection was probably a fellow returnee at the quarantine facility.(Unsplash)
travel

New Zealand confirms first Covid case in months, sparking Australia travel halt

Reuters, Wellington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 01:29 PM IST
New Zealand on Monday confirmed its first case of Covid-19 in the community in months in a 56-year-old woman, but said close contacts of the recently returned traveller had so far tested negative.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prahlad Patel at Kargil's Mulbekh Monastery(ANI)
Prahlad Patel at Kargil's Mulbekh Monastery(ANI)
travel

Prahlad Patel visits Kargil to promote tourism, encourage local talent

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 12:22 PM IST
Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Culture and Tourism Prahlad Patel visited Kargil to take part in various events to encourage tourism, promote adventure, winter sports and local talent.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for R-Day, restricts traffic on these roads(File Photo)
Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for R-Day, restricts traffic on these roads(File Photo)
travel

Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for R-Day, restricts traffic on these roads

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 08:23 AM IST
As per the Delhi Police's traffic advisory, vehicular movement on these roads leading to the route of the parade and tableaux will be restricted
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Farmers participate in a tractor rally to protest against the newly passed farm bills, on a highway on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Farmers participate in a tractor rally to protest against the newly passed farm bills, on a highway on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo(REUTERS)
travel

Haryana issues travel advisory ahead of farmer's tractor parade on Republic Day

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 07:53 AM IST
In view of the security and traffic arrangements for Republic Day and the proposed tractor parade, Haryana Police has issued a travel advisory hinting at disruptions in vehicular movement on the national highway from Karnal and Rohtak towards Delhi during January 25-27
READ FULL STORY
Close
A traveler wears a mask as she walks through Terminal 3 at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago.(AP File Photo )
A traveler wears a mask as she walks through Terminal 3 at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago.(AP File Photo )
world news

US won’t relax travel restrictions as Donald Trump had planned

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 12:41 PM IST
The latest ban would prevent most non-US citizens from entry if they have recently been in South Africa, where a new strain of the virus has been identified.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Flight operations resumed at the Srinagar airport on Sunday, a day after they were suspended in the wake of snowfall in the Kashmir valley, officials said.(Yahoo)
Flight operations resumed at the Srinagar airport on Sunday, a day after they were suspended in the wake of snowfall in the Kashmir valley, officials said.(Yahoo)
travel

Flight operations resume at Srinagar airport

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 01:27 PM IST
Flight operations resumed at the Srinagar airport on Sunday, a day after they were suspended in the wake of snowfall in the Kashmir valley, officials said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dutch airline KLM will keep operating long haul flights, including for vaccine distribution, after agreeing with the government on softer demands for returning air crews to carry out rapid Covid-19 tests.(Reuters)
Dutch airline KLM will keep operating long haul flights, including for vaccine distribution, after agreeing with the government on softer demands for returning air crews to carry out rapid Covid-19 tests.(Reuters)
travel

KLM to keep long haul flights as Covid testing demands are softened

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 12:57 PM IST
Dutch airline KLM will keep operating long haul flights, including for vaccine distribution, after agreeing with the government on softer demands for returning air crews to carry out rapid Covid-19 tests.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Airline operations resumed at Sikkim's only airport at Pakyong near Gangtok on Saturday.(ANI)
Airline operations resumed at Sikkim's only airport at Pakyong near Gangtok on Saturday.(ANI)
travel

Flight operations resume at Sikkim's Pakyong Airport after 18 months

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 12:21 PM IST
Airline operations at Sikkim's only airport at Pakyong, near Gangtok, resumed on Saturday after a gap of almost 18 months.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tunisia extends curfew as Covid-19 'at a critical juncture', bans protests(Twitter/TheMosaicRooms)
Tunisia extends curfew as Covid-19 'at a critical juncture', bans protests(Twitter/TheMosaicRooms)
travel

Tunisia extends curfew as Covid-19 'at a critical juncture', bans protests

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 07:48 AM IST
  • Amid rising Covid-19 cases which are also among the highest rates in Africa, Tunisia announces new restrictions and bans protests that erupted soon after the new lockdown measures were announced
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
travel

Coronavirus: Doctors say 'don't talk on public transport'

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:52 PM IST
French doctors have new advice to slow the spread of the virus: stop talking on public transport.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Boris Johnson told a news conference on Friday that the UK may need to implement further measures to protect its borders from new variants of Covid-19.(Unsplash)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson told a news conference on Friday that the UK may need to implement further measures to protect its borders from new variants of Covid-19.(Unsplash)
travel

Britain to discuss tighter travel restrictions -BBC

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 04:59 PM IST
British ministers are to discuss on Monday further tightening travel restrictions, the BBC reported on Saturday, adding that people arriving in the country could be required to quarantine in hotels.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP