Safari, stargazing or slow mornings? 7 destinations for couples who want experiences over sightseeing

Beyond romantic stays, couples are increasingly looking for experiences that make the occasion feel personal, memorable and reflective of their shared interests. Thomas Cook India and SOTC Travel shared destinations with HT Lifestyle that lend themselves to celebratory getaways, combining memorable stays with experiences spanning adventure, gastronomy, culture, wellness and nature.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

​Also read | Paying too much for flights? Experts reveal 8 key hacks on how to save without compromising comfort

1. Finland

For couples looking to celebrate against a magical winter backdrop, Finland offers an experience far removed from the conventional romantic getaway. The snowy landscapes of Lapland, cosy wilderness stays and the possibility of witnessing the Northern Lights create an especially memorable setting for honeymoons, milestone anniversaries and winter celebrations.

It is a destination where the weather and landscape become part of the experience itself.

The appeal goes beyond simply watching the Aurora Borealis. Couples can immerse themselves in the landscapes and traditions of Finnish Lapland, spending their days outdoors and their evenings in intimate, atmospheric settings. It is a destination where the weather and landscape become part of the experience itself.

2. Japan

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Japan offers couples the opportunity to turn a celebration into a journey of discovery, bringing together history, culture, gastronomy, nature and contemporary experiences. From the traditional streets of Kyoto to the energy of Tokyo, the destination offers a constantly changing backdrop for a couple's holiday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Japan offers couples the opportunity to turn a celebration into a journey of discovery, bringing together history, culture, gastronomy, nature and contemporary experiences. From the traditional streets of Kyoto to the energy of Tokyo, the destination offers a constantly changing backdrop for a couple's holiday. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

For couples who enjoy discovering places through food and culture, Japan can be particularly rewarding. Traditional ryokans, seasonal cuisine, tea experiences and local neighbourhoods allow travellers to experience a more immersive side of the destination, while scenic rail journeys add an element of adventure to the trip.

3. New Zealand

New Zealand lends itself naturally to couples who see travel as an adventure to be shared. Its combination of mountains, lakes, glaciers, vineyards and dramatic coastlines allows couples to build a celebration around road trips and outdoor experiences rather than simply staying in one place.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The South Island, in particular, offers opportunities to combine adrenaline-filled activities with slower moments in scenic settings. Couples can spend one day exploring spectacular landscapes and the next enjoying local wines or unwinding beside an alpine lake.

4. South Africa

South Africa brings together wildlife, gastronomy, wine, culture and dramatic landscapes, making it particularly suited to couples who want variety from their celebratory holiday. A safari can form the centrepiece of the trip, followed by time in Cape Town or the Winelands for a change of pace.

A safari can form the centrepiece of the trip, followed by time in Cape Town or the Winelands for a change of pace.

The destination also gives couples opportunities to experience travel in very different ways within the same holiday — from early-morning wildlife drives and intimate bush dinners to wine tasting, coastal exploration and discovering the city's food and cultural scene.

5. Australia

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Australia gives couples the flexibility to combine urban experiences, gastronomy, wildlife, beaches and adventure. Whether the couple is interested in diving, road trips, food, nature or city life, the destination offers several ways to personalise a celebration.

Its diverse geography also means couples can create a holiday that moves between different experiences rather than following a traditional beach-and-resort format. A trip could combine Australia's famous coastal landscapes with its food and wine regions, wildlife encounters and vibrant cities.

The Andamans combine beaches, clear waters, forests and a relaxed island atmosphere.

6. Andaman and Nicobar Islands

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Andamans combine beaches, clear waters, forests and a relaxed island atmosphere, making them well suited to couples looking for an experiential tropical holiday within India. The destination offers enough variety to combine adventure with downtime. For couples who enjoy exploring together, the islands offer opportunities to get into the water, discover the natural surroundings and experience the destination beyond the resort.

7. Karnataka

For couples who prefer nature, wildlife and slower-paced experiences, Karnataka's Coorg and Kabini offer an appealing combination. Coorg brings together coffee plantations, mist-covered hills and scenic stays, while Kabini adds the opportunity to experience wildlife and the wilderness of the Nagarhole landscape. Together, they create a celebration that feels immersive without requiring a packed itinerary.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}