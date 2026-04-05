10 road trips from Bengaluru that are 'under 10 hours and actually feel like a vacation': Wayanad, Ooty to Gokarna
Wayanad in Kerala to Ooty in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiri hills, here is why you should plan your weekend gateways from Bengaluru to these stunning destinations.
Sometimes, you just feel like taking a random road trip and having a relaxing weekend. Looking for holiday and simple travel ideas? In an Instagram post dated February 20, 2026, Travloger shared 10 road trips from Bengaluru that you can cover in under 10 hours at your weekends. Here are the non-rushed trips that feel like a full-blown vacation.
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1. Gokarna
Nestled along the Arabian Sea, Gokarna is a popular pilgrimage destination that delights with sacred sites like the Mahabaleshwar temple, Koti Teertha, and many more. This town is also home to palm-lined beaches where you can enjoy several water sports. Sathodi Falls, the rock formations at Yaana, Mirjan Fort, and Jog Falls are some of the natural wonders you can visit.
2. Kannur
A coastal city of Kerala, Kannur is known for its ancient trading port and monuments. It also boasts beautiful beaches, which include Thottada beach, Kizzhuna Beach, Payyambalam Beach, and more. Apart from beaches, if you want to catch the panoramic views of the city, then you can climb the Kannur lighthouse.
3. Kodaikanal
Famed as the ‘Princess of hill stations,’ Kodiakanal is one of the popular scenic hill towns located 7200 feet above sea level. It features some of the most stunning wonders, such as star-shaped lakes, misty forests, waterfalls, and many more. You can indulge in activities such as cycling, hiking, and exploring viewpoints like Coaker’s Walk.
4. Coorg
Known for its mist-covered coffee plantations, waterfalls, wildlife, and scenic views, Coorg is one of the most beautiful weekend getaway destinations in Southern India. You can visit Abbey Falls, Dubare Elephant Camp, Tibetan Golden Temple, Raja’s Seat garden, and more. If you enjoy nature walks, then you can take a tour of the coffee estate.
5. Ooty
Nicknamed the ‘Queen of hill stations,’ Ooty offers breathtaking sights of the Nilgiri hills. From Pykara lake to the rose garden, Doddabetta peak to expansive tea estates, it mesmerises the travellers with natural wonders all around.
6. Sakleshpur
Sakleshpur, a scenic hill town in Karnataka, features Agni Gudda hill, Jenukal Gudda peak, the star-shaped Manjarabad fort, and many more attractions worth visiting. The lush coffee plantations, trekking trails, and historic sites make it one of the best options for a serene weekend getaway.
7. Pondicherry
Pondicherry is one of the most charming coastal destinations known for its French colonial architecture and beaches. From serene beaches to exotic shopping centres, Pondicherry makes you feel like you are transported to Europe.
8. Wayanad
Another popular coastal destination is Wayanad. Nestled in Kerala, it features scenic hills, spice plantations, 6000-year-old Edakkal Caves, expansive Banasura Sagar Dam, Chembra peak, and Kuruvaddweep for nature walks.
9. Poondi
If you want a crowd-free weekend, Poondi is the place to be. It is a serene offbeat village near Kodiakanal, known for its lush green destinations like Mannavanur lake, Kookal lake, Perumal Peak, and many more.
10. Udupi
Udupi, a heritage town in Karnataka, boasts some of the most stunning Hindu temples from ancient times. You can start your day by seeking blessings at the Sri Krishna temple, then enjoy a mid-morning escape to St Mary’s Island, and spend the evening at Malpe beach.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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