    Step inside Karnataka politician Pramod Madhwaraj's luxurious Udupi villa with grand south Indian decor, massive pool

    This house is more than just a home — it’s a massive estate that blends south Indian craftsmanship with high-end luxury. Priyam Saraswat shares a virtual tour.

    Published on: Feb 06, 2026 3:58 PM IST
    By Sanya Panwar
    In a state known for its rich architectural heritage, Karnataka political leader Pramod Madhwaraj has opened the doors to his breathtaking home, offering a rare glimpse into a life of coastal royalty. Also read | Step inside 'crazy beach house in Karnataka with water everywhere'; even the bathroom and kitchen have stunning views

    Traditional decor meets coastal luxury at the lavish home of Karnataka politician Pramod Madhwaraj. (Instagram/ priyamsaraswat)
    A masterclass in grand Indian decor

    In a February 4 Instagram video, content creator Priyam Saraswat gives a tour of the leader's abode that offers a seamless blend of traditional south Indian aesthetics and modern luxury. The tour begins with the home’s striking architecture, which pays homage to Karnataka’s heritage.

    A central highlight is the extensive use of wood sourced from Sagar in the Shimoga district. The house features intricate carvings on columns, doors, and ceilings, including a stunning wooden skylight. The structure is multi-storied and very 'open', with large balconies and corridors that overlook the lush grounds and pool area. While modern in scale, it incorporates traditional elements like Kerala-style seating and large, classic drawing rooms.

    Luxury amenities and incredible views

    The villa includes a dedicated home theatre with premium leather recliners imported from Belgium, as well as a 'party room' equipped with a neon-lit bar and lounge seating. There is a private salon station on a balcony, allowing for a haircut with a view of the estate. A large garage houses several luxury vehicles, including a prominent Rolls-Royce. The house is equipped with an elevator to navigate its multiple levels. The estate also features a large gaushala (cow shelter).

    A large, modern swimming pool sits at the front of the house, and the property includes a fish pond with a walking bridge. "The views are simply incredible," Priyam said during the house tour, pointing toward the lush greenery and the distant coastal line that characterises the Udupi landscape.

    'What a beautiful house'

    The home tour video sparked interest for its opulence, with many praising the home for maintaining a 'soulful' Indian feel despite its scale — a departure from the glass-and-steel modernism often seen in celebrity homes. A comment read, "What a beautiful house; the main attraction is Kerala-style sitting area." Someone also said, "Wow simply beautiful."

    Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

    This article is for informational purposes only.

    • Sanya Panwar
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Sanya Panwar

      Sanya has worked as an entertainment and lifestyle journalist for 12 years. She writes about health, wellness, celebs, pop culture, fashion and more.

