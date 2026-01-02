Step inside Nitin Gadkari's Delhi residence which is all about Indian classical decor style: From woodwork to folk art

Indian Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari's Delhi residence radiates a classic Indian style that balances traditional maximalism with a sense of cultural grandeur. In a recent video shared by Farah Khan, she visited his home and gave a home tour. Union minister Nitin Gadkari's home follows a traditional style with rich wooden accents and a traditional collection of art. (Picture credit: Youtube/@FarahKhan)

The decor serves as inspiration for anyone looking to shape their home into vivid cultural storytelling. There is also a deep-rooted sense of timelessness, with a Lutyens-style bungalow featuring high ceilings and pretty hallways, while seamlessly integrating Indian decor elements.

Interior's aesthetic

Nitin Gadkari's home is styled in a classic Indian aesthetic, where wood plays a central role, standing out as the main character of the decor's direction. A hallmark of traditional Indian spaces, wood has been incorporated tastefully throughout the interiors, from wall panelling to furniture. One by one, let's take a look at the wooden elements that define the space beautifully.

The space has dark wooden panelling, imparting a sense of rich calmness and depth. Similarly, the seating area has a standout sofa set crafted from fine-quality wood with deep blue upholstery. It further reiterates how well blue goes with wooden textures. The tall bookshelves, also made of wood, are filled with books, contributing to the warm and dignified personality of the spaces. Throughout the home, many wooden side tables and consoles hold sculptures and souvenirs, each telling a distinctive cultural story.

The spaces feature lighting such as wall scones and chandeliers, which illuminate the space with a warm golden glow. They complement the wooden texture of the interiors well.

Decor pieces

The hallways are artistic in nature, with beautiful Indian folk art such as Madhubani and Tanjore paintings on the walls framed in polished frames. They contribute to the Indian regal aesthetic of the space. Likewise, the side tables carry heavy sculptures of deities, crafted in metals like bronze. One of the side tables carried a stunning wooden replica of a miniature ship, while another featured a bronze Lord Krishna playing flute. There's a whole cupboard, dedicated to souvenirs like these, making the minister's home replete with a lot of stories.

Heritage-inspiration is evident throughout his space, making the interiors quintessentially timeless and traditional, capturing the old-school classical Indian decor charm, rather than styled around fleeting trends. The space evokes a sense of authority.

Takeaways

Want to recreate this classical Indian aesthetic? Then consider adding rich teak and mahogany furniture into the interiors. Don't miss out on upgrading the upholstery to further enhance the look. Go for rich fabric and colours, from brocade print to vibrant hues of blue and green. For wall treatments, go for wooden panelling to add depth to the space. When adorning the walls, opt for traditional folk arts such as Warli, Pattachitra and Madhubani paintings. Brownie points for putting them in beautiful wooden frames. Traditional folk art and sculptures stand out beautifully, especially when set against a wooden backdrop. For lighting, choose a soft and golden hue and ensure the fixture is traditional, like brass for the wall scones.