Hidden coastal towns for a peaceful getaway: Top 10 places like Puri, Gokarna, Varkala and more

Taking a break is absolutely essential, and when considering getaways, the mind often conjures images of tranquil hills or sun-drenched beaches. Coastal towns offer a superb third option, where urban life perfectly makes peace with beach bliss. When we discuss coastal destinations, well-known places like Mumbai, Chennai, Goa, and Kolkata are now saturated. It is time to introduce newer destinations for genuine discovery and peace. Consider stunning locations such as Varkala, Puri, and Visakhapatnam, among many other captivating alternatives to the usual, crowded choices. These hidden gems deserve our attention. Unwind at India's secret coastal towns for a peaceful holiday.(Pexels)

We have bunched together some of the best coastal towns that should be in your bucket list this winter. Check them out here.

Kovalam: Serenity by the sea

Kovalam: Kerala's beautiful three-crescent beach offers perfect relaxation.(Unsplash)

Kovalam is a renowned coastal town situated in the southern state of Kerala, known for its pristine beauty and tranquil atmosphere. Its name translates to “a grove of coconut trees”, reflecting the lush landscape. The town has been popular since the 1930s and remains a major tourist destination due to its unique, shallow beaches and stunning coastline.

State: Kerala

Distance from Trivandrum: Approximately 16 kilometres

Major attractions: Lighthouse Beach, Hawah Beach, Samudra Beach, Vizhinjam Lighthouse, various water sports.

Gokarna: Tranquil coastal escape

Gokarna's serene beaches offer the perfect blend of peace.(Unsplash)

Gokarna is a deeply spiritual and increasingly popular beach town in Karnataka, distinct from the busier tourist resorts. Known for its sacred Hindu temples and pristine, secluded beaches shaped like the Hindu symbol 'Om', it offers a perfect blend of pilgrimage and relaxation. The atmosphere is generally laid-back, attracting travellers seeking serenity and natural beauty.

State: Karnataka

Distance from Bengaluru: Approximately 485 kilometres

Major attractions: Mahabaleshwar Temple, Om Beach, Half Moon Beach, Kudle Beach, Gokarna Beach.

Varkala: Where cliffs meet the sea

Varkala's stunning cliffs meet serene Kerala beaches perfectly.(Pexels)

Varkala is Kerala’s unique coastal gem, famous for its dramatic red laterite cliffs that run adjacent to the Arabian Sea. These 'Varkala Cliffs' are a geological wonder and offer panoramic views, housing numerous shops, cafés, and resorts. Below the cliffs are unspoiled beaches, making it a perfect spot for both relaxation and spiritual pursuits at the historic Janardanaswamy Temple.

State: Kerala

Distance from Trivandrum: Approximately 40 kilometres

Major attractions: Varkala Beach (Papanasam Beach), Varkala Cliff, Janardanaswamy Temple, Anjengo Fort, Sivagiri Mutt.

Puri: Sacred shores await

Puri: Where spiritual devotion meets a spectacular Bay of Bengal beach.(Pexels)

Puri, in Odisha, is one of India's most significant pilgrimage sites, central to the Jagannath cult. Famed for the monumental 12th-century Jagannath Temple, it draws millions of devotees annually. Beyond its spiritual importance, the city boasts a spectacular, long sandy beach on the Bay of Bengal. This beach is perfect for sunbathing and religious rituals. It is also a fantastic spot for viewing beautiful sunrises.

State: Odisha

Distance from Bhubaneswar: Approximately 60 to 70 kilometres by road.

Major attractions: Jagannath Temple, Puri Beach, Chilika Lake (nearby), Konark Sun Temple (nearby).

Visakhapatnam: Coastal charm unfolds

Visakhapatnam's Vuda Kailasagiri offers stunning hill-to-sea panoramic views.(Pexels)

Visakhapatnam, often called Vizag, is a bustling port and industrial hub in Andhra Pradesh, yet it retains immense natural beauty. It uniquely combines picturesque hills with stunning beaches along the Bay of Bengal, such as the popular Ramakrishna Beach. The city offers a unique blend of urban development, naval history, and natural scenic spots, making it a diverse and appealing destination.

State: Andhra Pradesh

Distance from Hyderabad: Approximately 620 kilometres

Major attractions: Ramakrishna Beach, Kailasagiri, Submarine Museum (INS Kurusura), Rushikonda Beach, Araku Valley (nearby).

Alibag: Seaside weekend retreat

Alibag: Maharashtra's tranquil coastal escape, rich in historic forts.(Unsplash)

Alibag is a popular coastal town in Maharashtra, often referred to as the 'Goa of Maharashtra' due to its numerous clean beaches and historic forts. It serves as a favoured weekend getaway, easily accessible from Mumbai and Pune. The town is rich in history, featuring remnants of the Maratha Empire, and offers calm, less crowded shores compared to the major metropolitan beaches.

State: Maharashtra

Distance from Mumbai: Approximately 95 kilometres

Major attractions: Alibag Beach, Kolaba Fort, Varsoli Beach, Mandwa Beach, Kanakeshwar Forest.

Alappuzha: Backwaters and beyond

Alappuzha's backwaters offer serene houseboat cruises through Kerala's canals.(Unsplash)

Alappuzha, or Alleppey, is famously known as the "Venice of the East" due to its intricate network of backwaters, canals, lagoons, and rivers. Located in Kerala, it is the primary hub for the iconic houseboat cruises, offering visitors a tranquil experience through the lush green landscape. Beyond the backwaters, it also boasts a historic pier and a lovely coastline on the Arabian Sea.

State: Kerala

Distance from Trivandrum: Approximately 150 kilometres

Major attractions: Alleppey Backwaters, Houseboat Cruises, Alappuzha Beach, Alappuzha Lighthouse, Nehru Trophy Boat Race (annual event).

Udupi: Temple town tranquillity

Kapu Lighthouse in Udupi offers sweeping views of the Karnataka coast.(Unsplash)

Udupi is a culturally rich coastal town in Karnataka, globally famous as a major pilgrimage centre and the origin of the popular Udupi cuisine. Centred around the ancient Sri Krishna Matha temple, it blends spiritual traditions with striking natural beauty. Just a short distance away, it offers pristine, often quieter beaches and is known for its educational institutions.

State: Karnataka

Distance from Bengaluru: Approximately 400 kilometres

Major attractions: Sri Krishna Matha, Malpe Beach, St. Mary's Islands, Kaup Beach and Lighthouse, Ananteshwara Temple.

Kozhikode: Spice coast heritage

Kozhikode: Kerala's historic spice coast, famed for its Malabar cuisine.(Unsplash)

Kozhikode, historically known as Calicut, is a bustling city in Kerala renowned for its rich history as a major spice trade centre. It was the place where Vasco da Gama first landed in 1498, linking India and Europe. The city beautifully preserves its old-world charm alongside modern development, offering visitors serene beaches, historic monuments, and a culinary heritage famous for Malabar cuisine.

State: Kerala

Distance from Kochi: Approximately 200 kilometres

Major attractions: Kozhikode Beach, Kappad Beach, Mananchira Square, Thali Temple, Pazhassiraja Archaeological Museum.

Gopalpur: Calm coastal haven

Gopalpur: Odisha's quiet coastal retreat with a nostalgic, historic charm.(Unsplash)

Gopalpur is a charming, quieter coastal town in Odisha, historically known as a bustling seaport during the British rule. While the port activity has diminished, the town retains a nostalgic atmosphere with its old jetty ruins and a peaceful beach. It is a perfect destination for those seeking a tranquil retreat, offering a beautiful, clean shoreline and a distinct, unhurried pace of life.

State: Odisha

Distance from Bhubaneswar: Approximately 170 kilometres

Major attractions: Gopalpur Beach, The Old Jetty, Gopalpur Lighthouse, Daringbadi (nearby hill station).

