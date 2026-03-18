Where to shop in Pondicherry: A guide to markets, boutiques and more
From artisanal fragrances to handmade pottery, these markets in Pondicherry are perfect for exclusive souvenir purchases.
Amidst plan-fringed beaches, Ayurvedic spas, and French architecture of Pondicherry, lies a world of artisanal shopping. From pottery boutiques to beach bazaars, dazzling malls to local showrooms, Pondicherry offers a kaleidoscope of shopping avenues waiting to be explored. If you are planning a trip to Pondicherry, our curated shopping guide will help you figure out the right spot for the perfect souvenirs.
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Serenity Beach Bazaar
Dotted with colourful goods, ranging from boho-chic attire to hand-painted ceramics, cultural handicrafts to bags, and more, Serenity Beach Bazaar is the perfect place for local shopping trails.
Nehru Street
Next on the list is Nehru Street, one of the leading shopping venues in Pondicherry, where you can expect to indulge in a luxury shopping experience. From high-end fashion brands to ceramics and Auroville-produced goods to classic stationery, this place makes you spend a bit more. Amidst several high-end shops, La boutique D’Auroville stands out for its artisanal candles, some stylish staples and trendy jewellery.
Mission Street
Mission Street is another popular shopping market destination that houses everything from mainstream fashion chains to quaint souvenir shops. This one-and-a-half km street spans from Lal Bahadur Street to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Street. You can check out Aurobindo Handmade Paper Factory to get hands on some beautiful handmade diaries, marbled paper, and other stationery.
Casablanca is another popular spot you can visit to check out European-style staples, accessories, and souvenirs. Kalki, Crafts Emporium and Street Shop Pondy, Zuka, and The Cotton House are some of the noteworthy spots for souvenirs. Additionally, you can step into Auroshikha, a unit of Sri Aurobindo Ashram, to purchase incense sticks, scented candles, scented sachets, perfumes, essential oils, holders, and handmade herbal soaps made with neem and tulsi.
Jain Street
Jain Street is one of the main commercial hubs of Pondicherry, which is best explored at night. From handmade items to artefacts, home decor to apparel, shoes to jewellery, you will find it all in the local stores here.
Luxury mall
Apart from beach markets and artisanal boutiques, Pondicherry also houses some of the luxury malls that feature high-end brands. Providence Mall, the city’s first-ever mall, boasts everything from movie theatres, restaurants, salons, and big label stores. The mall is also home to some big brands. Heritage Town’s Mall 100 is another luxury mall you can visit to savour some delicious fast food and retail therapy. Additionally, Roshan Bag Mall and Pothys Pondicherry can also be the best spots for shopping.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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