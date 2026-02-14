In photos: Artefacts from a show on 1,000 years of samurai history

At their peak, in the 17th and 18th centuries, there were an estimated 1 million to 3 million samurai. These ranged from the shogun or military ruler and his generals to feudal lords and administrators, all the way down to personal guards. Half of these samurai were women. Elegant silk firefighting uniforms on display at the exhibition suggest that some specialised in battling fires within the largely wooden city of Edo (now Tokyo) too. A still from the 2003 film When the Last Sword is Drawn. Many of the apocryphal legends about samurai were created, interestingly, by samurai. What other surprises lie in wait, at the British Museum exhibition on 1,000 years of samurai history? Click here to take a look. Keep scrolling, for more from the exhibition.

A surcoat or protective garment worn over armour that possibly belonged to legendary samurai Toyotomi Hideyoshi (1537-98).With his tactical genius and strong battlefield skills, Toyotomi rose to the post of chief Imperial minister and eventually one of the Three Unifiers (along with Oda Nobunaga and Tokugawa Ieyasu) who played a critical role in the consolidation and establishment of the Tokugawa shogunate that ruled Japan from 1603 to 1868. .

Christianity became part of Japan’s diplomatic engagement with the West in the 16th century. (Above left) A portrait of the Christian samurai Ito Mancio, who led the first Japanese delegation to the Vatican.“On the return journey, while in Venice, his portrait was painted by Dominico Tintoretto showing him in beautiful velvet costume and an ostentatious ruff,” says Rosina Buckland, the British Museum show’s lead curator. (Above right) After the fall of the shogunate, visitors to Japan often held on to artefacts from the period, adding to the lore. In 1887, during a seven-month stay in the country, the Italian count Enrico of Bourbon-Parma even commissioned a portrait of himself as a Japanese warrior. .

Duck and Man, a 2025 artwork by Noguchi Tetsuya. The Japanese artist is known for his samurai figurines wearing meticulously crafted miniaturised armour. “The surprise with this one is that the figure is sitting on a rubber duck, employing playful, humorous juxtapositions. This work perhaps suggests the need for fun and whimsicality in our high-pressure, modern lives,” says Buckland. .

