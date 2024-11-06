Puducherry is the world’s second-best city to visit in 2025: Here's your guide to explore the place

Featuring serene beaches, scenic canal banks, magnificent churches, tree-lined streets and pastel-hued colonial villas in the French Quarter, Puducherry has managed to grab the second spot in the Best in Travel 2025 list. Shimoni Kothari, Founder of Paper Planes Travel Co, says, “Puducherry is becoming the top destination requested by travellers seeking an experiential stay. It offers travellers visually unique architecture, picturesque beaches and more.” The French Quarter lies on one side of the canal that separates the town from the Indian Quarter.(Photo: Shutterstock)

French Quarter

From the retained French street names to vibrant villas with French architectural styles and balconies, you will find the French influence in every nook and corner(Photo: Shutterstock)

A portion of France still exists in India in the French Quarter aka the White Town, which has a history of being acquired and colonised by the French East India Company. From the retained French street names to French locals and vibrant villas with French architectural styles and balconies, you will find the French influence in every nook and corner. The French Quarter lies on one side of the canal that separates the town from the Indian Quarter.

Auroville

Auroville is an experimental township in the Viluppuram district of Tamil Nadu with some parts in Puducherry(Photo: Shutterstock)

While Auroville is an experimental township in the Viluppuram district of Tamil Nadu with some parts in Puducherry, it makes for a must-visit spot when visiting the Union Territory town. It was founded in 1968 by French Indian teacher Mirra Alfassa. In this universal town, people of all nationalities, creeds, and politics live in harmony and peace. The main attraction here is the Matrimandir. Tourists can visit the Inner Chambers or explore different workshops.

Churches

Our Lady of Angels Church is the fourth oldest church in the city(Photo: Shutterstock)

Inside view of the Our Lady of Angels Church (Photo: Shweta Sunny/HT)

Boasting architectural wonders, the age-old churches in the city cannot be missed. With its pleasant pastel hues, and Greco-Roman architecture, Our Lady of Angels Church is the fourth oldest church in the city. The Sacred Heart Basilica is known for its rare stained glass panels depicting events from the life of Christ. Other churches on your list should include Our Lady of Immaculate Conception Cathedral and St Andrew’s Church.

Beaches

Eden Beach in Chinna Veerampattinam with its coveted Blue Flag tag from the Denmark-based Foundation for Environment Education (FEE), is loved by many for its clean and clear water.(Photo: Shutterstock)

Known for its clear beaches, this coastal city is surrounded by the Bay of Bengal on the east and rest of the three sides by the Arcot district of Tamil Nadu. The famous Promenade beach aka as the Rock Beach in the White Town, is a 1.2km-long-stretch of beachfront in the city and also is surrounded by historic landmarks like the French War Memorial, the old lighthouse, Gobert Avenue and more. Other beaches like Puducherry Beach, Paradise Beach, Veerampattinam Beach, Sunrise Beach, Bommayapalayam Beach are also perfect for sunset strolls with their serene ambience and for water adventure activities. Another beach that takes the cake here is the Eden Beach in Chinna Veerampattinam. With its coveted Blue Flag tag from the Denmark-based Foundation for Environment Education (FEE), this beach is loved by many for its clean and clear water.

Food

There are several restaurants and cafes in the city that serve French delicacies(Photo: Instagram)

With many residents speaking French, it’s no wonder that there are several restaurants and cafes in the city that serve French delicacies, with menus also available in French language. From cafes to gourmet and local restaurants, you can savour wood-fired pizzas, baguettes, warm croque monsieur, quiche, crêpes and many other dishes to soak in the culture. Also, for a local indulgence, a full-fledged Tamil meal can never disappoint.

How to reach

Take a flight to Chennai International Airport, which is about 143 km (3 to 4 hours) away from Puducherry. From there, you can take a taxi, bus or train to Puducherry. The nearest station is Villupuram Railway Junction, which is about 37 km away.