Post consecration, recycling of floral waste into incense sticks in Ayodhya temples to be spurred

LUCKNOW: Post consecration, the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation plans to scale up its project to produce incense sticks by processing flowers offered in all Ayodhya Dham temples, according to a government press release. Post consecration, the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation plans to scale up its project to produce incense sticks by processing flowers offered in all Ayodhya Dham temples. (Pic for representation)

According to estimates, after the Pran Pratishtha, 9 metric tonnes of floral waste is expected to be recycled in all the temples of Ayodhya Dham, a significant increase from the current 2.3 metric tonnes.

This processing initiative would provide employment to women in self-help groups and also ensure cleanliness through proper recycling of floral waste.

The civic body plans to process the substantial quantity of flowers expected to be offered during the Pran Pratishtha ceremony and after the consecration, it will continue manufacture of incense sticks from the flowers offered in all the temples .

Vishal Singh, vice chairman of Ayodhya Development Authority said that the birthplace of Lord Shri Ram attracted numerous pilgrims annually who offered flowers in temples, generating tons of floral waste . To address this issue, the authorities implemented a system where the collected flowers were sorted and transformed into certified natural incense sticks daily.

Singh said that this recycling not only provided a purpose to discarded temple flowers in Ayodhya, but also created a delightful and aromatic experience for devotees coming from across India.

He said that following the divine Pran Pratishtha programme, the entire process would witness an acceleration. With an anticipated daily influx of 22 lakh devotees to Ayodhya Dham, there was a concerted effort to ensure that the flowers that were offered did not end up as waste within the temples and shrines.

MoU signed for collection and recycling of flowers

Vineet Pathak, OSD to the ADA vice chairman, said that chief minister Yogi Adityanath launched a bamboo-free incense made from flowers offered in Ayodhya’s temples on October 21, 2023. He credited the success of this project to the support and guidance provided by the Uttar Pradesh government, Ayodhya Municipal Corporation and the Namami Gange Programme.

The responsibility for this environmental- friendly initiative has been entrusted to an organization called ‘Phool,’ which has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation for the collection and recycling of floral waste.

Pathak highlighted that the resulting incense, infused with the soothing fragrance of sandalwood oil, carried the blessings of Ram to people worldwide.