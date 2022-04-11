Sammera Reddy in swimsuit chills in Maldives with husband Akshai Varde and kids: Watch video

Come summers, and we all want to escape the heat by going on a vacation. Actor Sameera Reddy also loves doing the same, and her latest video is proof. The star said goodbye to the city life to go on a short holiday with her husband, Akshai Varde, and their kids to enjoy a laidback summer vacation. The couple chose the Maldives as their destination to chill for a few days and bask in the scenic beauty of the island nation. Sameera even posted a video documenting their journey. It will make you crave a beach holiday and take away all of your Monday blues.

On Monday, Sameera posted a video of her family going to the Maldives. It featured a picture of the star dressed in a swimsuit and chilling with her family on the beach. It also had several snippets from their journey. She captioned the post, "Walking towards sunshine Hello Monday," and used hashtags like #family and #vacation. Scroll ahead to see the post. (Also Read: Sameera Reddy opens up on Postpartum Depression after having her first baby)

The video begins with Sameera's husband walking in the airport terminal with their daughter sitting on his shoulders and their son walking by his side. Then, the scene shifts, and the family reaches a dock by sea to board another flight to reach their hotel. Sameera even waves 'Hi' in one of the short clips.

Sameera Reddy, in a swimsuit, chills with her family in the Maldives.

Additionally, Sameera included a video of the view of the Maldives from her airplane window. After the short plane ride, the family reached their resort and finally witnessed a glimpse of the sea from their room. Then, they went to the beach for taking a short plunge in the clear blue waters. (Also Read: Sameera Reddy says no to filters, bares no-makeup face for new video: Watch)

Sameera's video garnered several likes and comments from her followers. Many netizens wished her best for the trip and wrote, "Have fun." Sameera's mother-in-law Manjri Varde commented, "The blue sea, sky and surf. Enjoy."

Meanwhile, Sameera is known for posting body positivity content on her Instagram profile. The star constantly urges her followers to love their bodies by sharing her own insecurities and body image issues and how she deals with them.

