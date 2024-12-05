Sara Tendulkar and Arjun Tendulkar jet off to Dubai for a ‘siblings trip’: Check out their adventures

Sara Tendulkar and Arjun Tendulkar are currently having fun on their first siblings' trip and the pictures are proof. Sara, a day back, shared a slew of pictures and videos on her Instagram stories and shared glimpses of her travel diaries with brother Arjun. Also read | Sara Tendulkar brings firecracker energy to gorgeous festive look in mirror-work sharara set: Pics Sara Tendulkar shared a slew of pictures and videos on her Instagram stories and shared glimpses of her travel diaries with brother Arjun. (Instagram/@saratendulkar)

The first Instagram story featured a goofy Sara showing off their boarding passes with Arjun smiling for the camera. “First siblings' trip. Let's gooooo,” Sara captioned the video. Dressed in a white sleeveless top with golden embellishments, Sara looked pretty as she documented her siblings’ trip.

Screenshot of Sara Tendulkar's Instagram story.(Instagram/@saratendulkar)

The next story featured a driveway of the streets of Dubai with palm trees lining the road. This is when sara revealed the destination of their first siblings' trip. Also read | Sara Tendulkar brings yellow sunshine on Diwali; Sachin Tendulkar makes rangoli: See pics from celebrations

Screenshot of Sara Tendulkar's Instagram story.(Instagram/@saratendulkar)

Sara shared a video featuring her and Arjun drinking water and being goofy together at the breakfast table. “Chal bas now,” she wrote in the video, which seems to be Arjun’s reaction.

Screenshot of Sara Tendulkar's Instagram story.(Instagram/@saratendulkar)

Here’s a snippet of Sara and Arjun’s breakfast post reaching their vacation destination. It’s toast and eggs, and it looks delicious!

Screenshot of Sara Tendulkar's Instagram story.(Instagram/@saratendulkar)

Sara might be vacationing, but she did not forget to hit the Pilates studio in Dubai for her workout session. Sara shared a short snippet from her Pilates routine where she worked on her leg muscles, strength and balance. “No days off,” Sara shared her fitness mantra. Also read | Sara Tendulkar's ‘morning mocha’ sets us drooling for all the healthy reasons

Screenshot of Sara Tendulkar's Instagram story.(Instagram/@saratendulkar)

About Sara Tendulkar and Arjun Tendulkar:

Sara, daughter of former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar, is older than Arjun Tendulkar. Sara is a biomedical scientist and a registered nutritionist. She is also the director of Sachin Tendulkar Foundation. Arjun Tendulkar, on the other hand, has followed the footsteps of his father, and is a cricketer. He is a left-handed fast medium bowler and left-handed lower-order batsman, who plays for Goa in domestic cricket. He was recently dropped from Goa’s playing 11 against Kerala and Maharashtra.