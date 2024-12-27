Sara Tendulkar is busy catching waves: 'Embracing every adventure before the year ends'

Sara tendulkar’s year-end plans are better than ours. Sara, a day back, shared a short video demonstrating her surfing lessons and we are already impressed. Sara shared a short video demonstrating her efforts in learning to surf the waves like a pro. “The ocean has a way of reminding you to be present, to let go, and just ride the waves—both in life and on the water,” Sara captioned her post. Also read | Sachin Tendulkar shares an update on Sara Tendulkar: ‘I’m overjoyed to share that…’ “The ocean has a way of reminding you to be present, to let go, and just ride the waves—both in life and on the water,” Sara captioned her post. (Instagram/@saratendulkar)

Surfing was Sara's childhood dream

Sara wanted to learn surfing since she was a 10-year-old little girl. In the caption, Sara mentioned that her uncle sat her down on a surfboard when she was just 10 years old, and since then, she has been interested in learning more. "At 10 years old, my uncle sat me down on a surfboard, and I've been dying to learn surfing ever since. 17 years later, I finally got the chance to learn in Surfer's Paradise, Gold Coast. Catching my first wave was both exhilarating and humbling. There were many wipeouts and a lot of laughing at myself, but that feeling of standing up and riding the wave was absolutely worth it," Sara reminisced and shared her experience of her first surfing lessons.

This seems to be Sara's year-end plans of embarking on adventures and leaving 2024 behind on a happy note. "Here's to embracing every adventure before the year ends," Sara added.

Here’s how netizens reacted:

In no time, Sara's Instagram post was flooded with likes and comments from her Instagram family. Reacting to the video, one user commented, "Sea k mermaid bhi soch rhe honge, competition aa gayi (The mermaid in the sea must be thinking that she got a competition now)." Another netizen commented, "True example of pure beauty," while another person wrote, "That's exactly what you have been doing so far in your life too, my butter cup."