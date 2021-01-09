Saudi Arabia to resume international travel from March 31
Saudi Arabia will soon lift the ban from international travel. They will allow citizens to travel abroad and return home after March 31.
Reuters, Cairo
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 08:05 AM IST
Saudi Arabia will lift a ban on international flights from Wednesday March 31, the state news agency SPA said on Friday.
The country will allow its citizens to travel abroad and then return from March 31, and will open all air, land and sea ports from the same date, the agency added.
