Sidharth Malhotra’s new holiday pics with Kiara Advani offer rare peek into their dreamy beach getaway

Sidharth Malhotra recently treated fans to a dreamy glimpse of his beach getaway with a fresh photo dump on social media. The actor shared moments from his Maldives vacation, offering a peek into his relaxed holiday with wife Kiara Advani. (Also read: Kiara Advani jams on Baby Shark during vacay with Sidharth Malhotra and daughter Sarayaah; internet loving her ‘mom era’ )

Sidharth Malhotra's vacation photo dump

Sidharth Malhotra shares dreamy Maldives getaway moments with fans.(Instagram/@sidmalhotra)

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Taking to Instagram, Sidharth dropped a series of pictures capturing easy, sun-soaked moments from the trip. The actor wrote, “From sunrise swims to sunset sails…this trip covered every vibe.” The visuals feature scenic backdrops, chilled-out beach days, snorkelling adventures, traditional dinners, and quiet off-duty frames that fans rarely get to see. In one picture, Sidharth can be seen posing with Kiara on a boat at sea, dressed in stylish beachwear.

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{{^usCountry}} Recently, Kiara also shared glimpses from the trip on her Instagram stories, including their scenic seaplane ride to the resort and a tempting spread of croissants and desserts. However, what truly caught attention was a fleeting background moment of Sidharth spending playful time with their baby girl. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Recently, Kiara also shared glimpses from the trip on her Instagram stories, including their scenic seaplane ride to the resort and a tempting spread of croissants and desserts. However, what truly caught attention was a fleeting background moment of Sidharth spending playful time with their baby girl. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Sidharth also sparked buzz a few days ago after hinting at a shoot with Kiara Advani. He shared a behind-the-scenes photo, where the couple was seen not facing the camera. Dressed in a white shirt and blue denim, Sidharth kept it casual, while Kiara wore a striped pink shirt paired with white pants. Teasing fans, he wrote, “Guess who I am shooting with?” On the work front {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sidharth also sparked buzz a few days ago after hinting at a shoot with Kiara Advani. He shared a behind-the-scenes photo, where the couple was seen not facing the camera. Dressed in a white shirt and blue denim, Sidharth kept it casual, while Kiara wore a striped pink shirt paired with white pants. Teasing fans, he wrote, “Guess who I am shooting with?” On the work front {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On the work front, Kiara will next be seen in Toxic alongside Yash. Director Geetu Mohandas, who has cast her as Nadia, recently revealed that Kiara was her first and only choice for the role, praising her for bringing both fragility and strength to the character. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the work front, Kiara will next be seen in Toxic alongside Yash. Director Geetu Mohandas, who has cast her as Nadia, recently revealed that Kiara was her first and only choice for the role, praising her for bringing both fragility and strength to the character. {{/usCountry}}

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She also has Vvan with Sidharth in the pipeline, a folklore-inspired thriller that has already generated strong buzz. Initially slated for May 15, the film has now been rescheduled to release on August 28, 2026, on Raksha Bandhan.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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